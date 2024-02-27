Actor Senzo Radebe showcased his new kitchen on Instagram, stunning fans with its modern transformation shortly after buying his house

Popular actor Senzo Radebe gave his followers a glimpse of his new kitchen. The star wowed his fans and followers with the video of his stunning kitchen.

‘Shaka Ilembe’ star Senzo Radebe showed off his new kitchen on social media. Image: @senzo_radebe

Senzo Radebe shows off his stunning kitchen

Shaka Ilembe actor Senzo Radebe is on a mission to make his house a home. The actor recently reviewed that he has been putting some work into his house since buying it.

Taking to his Instagram page, Radebe shared a video showing the changes he has made to his kitchen. The star also noted that the project took place in a short space of time. He wrote:

"Shortly after I bought my house, I decided to revamp my entire kitchen with @thekitchenwrapco . We transformed the space from outdated to modern over a short period. A Massive thank you to the entire team @thekitchenwrapco."

Mzansi can't get enough of Senzo Radebe's kitchen

Social media users were stunned by the star's beautiful kitchen. Many people, including celebrities, headed to the star's comments section to marvel at his home.

@lindah_majola said:

"The only thing that’s missing in that kitchen is *Me cooking in it. Laze lalihle "

@ilovekhanya wrote:

"Stunning!"

@nadianakai added:

"Did they do the construction too??"

@jackie_phamotse asked:

"Do they do bathrooms as well?"

@remaxmichele commented:

"WOW‼️what a transformation, since when you 1st bought it. Great job. Enjoy every minute making this house your favourite home @senzo_radebe."

@presh_dee_ said:

"Can I please live in the kitchen "

