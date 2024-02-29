A Gauteng gentleman took to his TikTok and showed off how he spent one Sunday at his place

In the video, he captured himself getting a cold cider from a fridge full of booze before heading to his gaming station

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling envious and hilariously wanting to move in with him

A Tembisa man showed off his gaming home gaming setup. Images: @StefaNikolic/ Getty Images, @just_treatwell/ Instagram

A man from Tembisa took to his TikTok account and showed off how he usually spent Sundays at his place.

The setup is what got South African internet users in awe. In the clip posted by @treats.mabuza, he is seen walking towards his fridge. In the fully stocked fridge, there was a load of alcohol, including Savanna, Belgravia, and Brutal Fruit.

He took one cider and made his way to his bedroom with a stunning gaming setup. The room had dim blue lights, a desk with his gaming computers, a laptop, and a tablet where he watched the show, Love is Blind.

Man shows off a chilled Sunday

Watch the TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers wanted to move in with the game lover

The video garnered over 500k views, with many online users feeling envious and wanting to be invited to spend one Sunday at his place.

@Dlomokazi ❤️ wanted to visit:

"Ngivakashe nini." ( When should I come over?)

@emdakazana asked:

"Ngize?" ( Should I come?)

@Carly.Mafuyeka felt envious:

"As a country, we want to move in here ."

@Zoey Zee McShane was charmed:

"This is a weird way of proposing, but the answer is yes."

@KTlhomel said:

"Man cave vibes."

@sky noticed:

"The fact that you were or are watching Love is blind is amazing ☺️☺️☺️."

@user9442409645254 wanted to relocate:

"After seeing that fridge, I knew I had to move in ."

Man shows off stunning bedroom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who proudly showcased his bedroom.

Wandile Mthethwa was the one who shared the post and uploaded the snap to a Facebook group home focused on improving a person's living space. The room consists of a bed, which was neatly made, and a black chair next to the bed. The proud young man showed off his laptop in the next set of images. Netizens loved it.

