Khosi Twala dazzled fans on Instagram with her glamorous white gown and matching scarf at the Glamour SA Women of the Year event

The reality TV star, known as one of Mzansi's best-dressed celebrities, showcased her stunning hourglass figure in a design by KBubbles Designs

Fans flooded her post with praise, calling her look angelic and flawless while expressing admiration for her beauty and style

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala knows how to turn heads on social media. The reality television star almost broke the internet when she stepped out in a stunning white gown.

Khosi Twala flaunted her curves in a cute dress. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Khosi Twala stuns in new pictures

Khosi Twala is the queen she thinks she is. The media personality, hailed as one of the best-dressed female celebs in Mzansi, proved the claims right with her latest look.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Big Brother Titans star showed off her impressive hourglass figure in a maxi white dress and a matching scarf. Khosi, who was attending the Glamour SA event, also won big. She wrote:

"@glamour_sa Women of The Year “24 dressed by @kbubblesdesigns."

Fans react to Khosi Twala's look

Social media users admitted that Khosi ate and left no crumbs with her look. Many were taking fashion notes from their favourite star.

@yayarsa said:

"It’s King Khosi babbby! 🔥 she’s an angel."

@juicyjay_official wrote:

"Too easy ntwana yam estrongo! 🙌🏽"

@kwanda8847 commented:

"I need to learn other languages on how to complement this beauty 🔥bc is this!?🥹♥️😭"

@busiswa_nyide1 added:

"The Mother that mothered their mother🔥🔥❤️"

@fatumatazm said:

"Everything is given what it is supposed to give 🔥"

@olwethu1 noted:

"You are so beautiful my love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@judy_chawane said:

"My beautiful king woman😍😍😍😍"

