A Xhosa makoti took centre stage at her inlaw's burial, accompanying the man who gave her a husband the best way she knew

The woman was wearing a makoti regalia in a video which went viral after it was shared on TikTok

Online community members sang the lady's praise, expressing how touched they were by her gesture

Makoti sings her father-in-law's worship songs during his funeral. Image: @sisanda553

A gospel singer grieving the loss of an inlaw took to the centre stage, flexing her beautiful vocal cords as a send-off to her husband's dad, something uncommon in the Xhosa culture.

The lady was captured in a video that she shared on her TikTok account under her user handle @sisanda553, and she gained over 58K likes.

Makoti bids farewell to her father-in-law

The clip shared by the TikTok user shows her finishing a famous church hymn called 'Siyakudumisa'. She then shared a quick message before performing worship songs, saying:

"They usually say households are not the same. You guys have never seen a makoti singing for her father-in-law, you're about to see her today."

Watch the video below:

SA shows makoti love

The clip gained over 3.1K comments from social media users touched by @sisanda553's gesture. Many complimented her beautiful voice, and some joked, saying her husband got more than a wife. Therefore, he should pay Lobola again.

User @Dorcas Molapo shared

"Worshiping God in truth and spirit... I'm moved 🙏🙏."

User @Z'khali commented:

"Makoti you are one of the few 🙌uThixo akugcine,aku sikelele ngothanda abantu base mzini wakho 🙏👌💯."

User @Noloyd_77 added:

"Ohhhh, goosebumps, Jehovah. This is beyond beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."

User @Ncesh said:

"Yho, I wasn't allowed to say goodbye to my father in law 🥺."

User @Mrs LubamboS shared:

"Sisi, you are anointed and you are a blessing in your marital home I love you I just followed you🙏❤️."

User @cwengile2000 said:

"Wow, umyeni wakho (your husband) must be so proud."

