“Your Husband Must Be Proud”: Makoti Breaks Into Worship Song at Father-in-Law’s Funeral, SA’s Moved
- A Xhosa makoti took centre stage at her inlaw's burial, accompanying the man who gave her a husband the best way she knew
- The woman was wearing a makoti regalia in a video which went viral after it was shared on TikTok
- Online community members sang the lady's praise, expressing how touched they were by her gesture
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
A gospel singer grieving the loss of an inlaw took to the centre stage, flexing her beautiful vocal cords as a send-off to her husband's dad, something uncommon in the Xhosa culture.
The lady was captured in a video that she shared on her TikTok account under her user handle @sisanda553, and she gained over 58K likes.
Makoti bids farewell to her father-in-law
The clip shared by the TikTok user shows her finishing a famous church hymn called 'Siyakudumisa'. She then shared a quick message before performing worship songs, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"They usually say households are not the same. You guys have never seen a makoti singing for her father-in-law, you're about to see her today."
Watch the video below:
SA shows makoti love
The clip gained over 3.1K comments from social media users touched by @sisanda553's gesture. Many complimented her beautiful voice, and some joked, saying her husband got more than a wife. Therefore, he should pay Lobola again.
User @Dorcas Molapo shared
"Worshiping God in truth and spirit... I'm moved 🙏🙏."
User @Z'khali commented:
"Makoti you are one of the few 🙌uThixo akugcine,aku sikelele ngothanda abantu base mzini wakho 🙏👌💯."
User @Noloyd_77 added:
"Ohhhh, goosebumps, Jehovah. This is beyond beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."
User @Ncesh said:
"Yho, I wasn't allowed to say goodbye to my father in law 🥺."
User @Mrs LubamboS shared:
"Sisi, you are anointed and you are a blessing in your marital home I love you I just followed you🙏❤️."
User @cwengile2000 said:
"Wow, umyeni wakho (your husband) must be so proud."
New makoti sweeps a dusty yard at her inlaws
In another Briefly News article, a newly married woman left Mzansi in stitches after showing her white wedding picture and a video of her sweeping dust in a big yard at her inlaws.
The new makoti wore her Sepedi makoti attire, sweeping an unpaved big yard with her mother-in-law.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za