Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo is now a first-time homeowner after revealing that she bought a house

The singer has been receiving multiple wins of late, and her latest big purchase is just one of many

Fans congratulated MaWhoo on this journey, with fellow Yanos singers like Nkosazana Daughter giving her flowers

MaWhoo has been on a winning streak lately. Her song Gucci hit a million views in a few days, and another feature, Amabhoza, featuring Aymos, also hit the million milestone. Now, she celebrated buying her very first home.

Mawhoo is now a first-time homeowner. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo announces buying first home

Ngilimele singer Mawhoo, real name Thandeka, is now a homeowner. Taking to her Instagram page, Mawhoo posted snaps from inside her home, holding a bouquet of orange flowers.

In her caption, Mawhoo said: "Isaiah 60:22 . Life lately. I still can’t believe that I’m a homeowner!" she exclaimed.

Take a look at her stunning pictures taken inside her home.

Netizens gave Mawhoo her flowers

Fans gushed over MaWhoo and her constant wins:

cleemnt gushed:

"Congratulations Thendeka 🙌🙌🙌keep on winning babe."

@Chris_Exfail stated:

"Mawhoo is more successful than corporate Huns with their fancy degrees."

@Hina20Shaikh shared:

"A significant achievement marking personal growth and success."

@Burnerburnerac5 gave her flowers saying:

"I like how she's also one of the girls who are open about how they supplement their music career with a little transactional escorting. Congrats, the house is absolutely stunning."

@jinjerstone said:

"Amen. More blessings to you sisi❤️❤️💋💋well deserved."

ronald.9601 said:

She's a Hardworking Queen respect Rich Monalisa."

@bigg andz congratulated:

"Big girl things congratulations my babe 😍😍🌶️🌶️"

nkosazana_daughter said:

"Oh yes ❤️🔥🔥 that’s how it’s done congratulations 😍"

cyan.boujee24 gushed:

"A title deed hun, the only way to go."

issa_yellowcandy congratulated:

"Congratulations mama."

Mawhoo shows off money from fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo showed off her earnings from her generous fans.

The singer posted a video showing off the money she had collected for months while performing on stage from her supporters. Netizens expressed doubts after seeing the pile of money MaWhoo spread out for all to see.

Source: Briefly News