MaWhoo went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after showing people that some of her earnings were a result of generous fans

The South African singer posted a video flexing the money she has collected for months while performing

Online users expressed their doubt after seeing the pile of money MaWhoo spread out for all to see

MaWhoo became a hot topic on X after flaunting some of her money. The popular performer said that her South African fans love to give her cash.

MaWhoo showed people the cash she collected from fans since January. Image: @mawhoo_ / Instagram / Leon Sadiki / Getty Images

A video of MaWhoo displaying the money she saved for 11 months fascinated people. Netizens shared their thoughts about MaWhoo's stash of money.

MaWhoo saves money from fans

In a video reposted on X by @PianoConnectSA, MaWhoo spread out cash, including R100 notes and coins that she got from her fans, with an open tin on the side. She said that since January, her supporters have been giving her money after shows. Watch the video below:

SA roasts MaWhoo's 11-month savings

People commented on the video, saying they were not convinced that she had gotten the money from fans. Others encouraged MaWhoo to take the money to SARS since many celebrities often end up in trouble with the taxman. Read X users' hot take below:

@Tribe_King_SA accused MaWhoo:

"Money laundering."

@gibbs_mk joked:

"SARS would want their share."

@lesley_malooms said:

"She should save it for SARS."

@tshepo_marota was amused:

"Ledi (even) coins."

@Mandla90056278 speculated:

"SARS will be after her soon, and she has herself to blame."

@NgamlaJo commented:

"Tax man is watching and counting those notes as undeclared income!"

@Chisepe5 wrote:

"MaWhoo is a good vocalist, but there is just something unlovable about the videos she posts."

@ThePitBull007 exclaimed:

"Lies! Even coins?"

