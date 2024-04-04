Global site navigation

Nkosazana Daughter Celebrates Buying Her First Home Cash: “It Has a Heated Pool”
Nkosazana Daughter Celebrates Buying Her First Home Cash: "It Has a Heated Pool"

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter shared on her Instagram page that she bought her own home
  • The Amaphutha hitmaker revealed to her fans that she bought the double-storey home in cash
  • Nkosazana Daughter received a lot of congratulatory messages from her fans and a few industry mates

Nkosazana Daughter has made a significant purchase - a brand new home. The Amapiano singing sensation revealed a picture from her home.

Nkosazana Daughter has celebrated buying her new home.
Nkosazana Daughter revealed that her new home has a heated pool. Image: @nkosazana_daughter
Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter reveals new home

On Instagram, Nkosazana Daughter posted a picture of her double-storey suburban home, revealing that it had been bought in cash.

The Amaphutha hitmaker wrote:

"Cash. What would I be without the love that you give me. What would I be without the love of god? The owner, the landlord, with a heated pool."

Mzansi celebrates Nkosazana Daughter

A few of her Industry mates celebrated with Nkosazana Daughter and sent some congratulatory messages to her.

eskayy_rsa said:

"Congratulations my role model you're my inspiration I pray that God keeps on blessing you. I love you."

casspernyovest praised:

"Glory to God !!! Amen amen amen !!!"

masterkgsa shared:

"Congratulations one more time ntwana."

lady_amar1 expressed:

"I cried, cried and cried until my tears ran dry! Congratulations once again sis wam! God loves you! You are blessed beyond your wildest dreams! Isaiah 60:22! At least I have chosen my bedroom."

elaineofficial_ said:

"Congratulations babe."

djzinhle replied:

"Congratulations my baby."

pearlthusi added:

"Powerful."

simzngema responded:

"Congratulations sisi."

mawhoo_ said:

"Double storey mama. Look at God"

bontle.modiselle said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Singer Paige celebrates buying a luxury car

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Paige joined the girls with wheels gang after sharing pictures and videos of her fetching a Haval SUV.

Paige expressed her gratitude for the massive achievement and gave praise to God. She also spoke about her hardships.

"Even though they took everything from me & didn’t pay me a cent I still did it through prayer & hard work. Congratulations to myself, anything is possible with God, thank you to everyone supporting my work, I am coming for everything. @bonjo_94 and ICARGEZINA, thank you for your services."

