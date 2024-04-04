Nkosazana Daughter Celebrates Buying Her First Home Cash: “It Has a Heated Pool”
- Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter shared on her Instagram page that she bought her own home
- The Amaphutha hitmaker revealed to her fans that she bought the double-storey home in cash
- Nkosazana Daughter received a lot of congratulatory messages from her fans and a few industry mates
Nkosazana Daughter has made a significant purchase - a brand new home. The Amapiano singing sensation revealed a picture from her home.
Nkosazana Daughter reveals new home
On Instagram, Nkosazana Daughter posted a picture of her double-storey suburban home, revealing that it had been bought in cash.
The Amaphutha hitmaker wrote:
"Cash. What would I be without the love that you give me. What would I be without the love of god? The owner, the landlord, with a heated pool."
Mzansi celebrates Nkosazana Daughter
A few of her Industry mates celebrated with Nkosazana Daughter and sent some congratulatory messages to her.
eskayy_rsa said:
"Congratulations my role model you're my inspiration I pray that God keeps on blessing you. I love you."
casspernyovest praised:
"Glory to God !!! Amen amen amen !!!"
masterkgsa shared:
"Congratulations one more time ntwana."
lady_amar1 expressed:
"I cried, cried and cried until my tears ran dry! Congratulations once again sis wam! God loves you! You are blessed beyond your wildest dreams! Isaiah 60:22! At least I have chosen my bedroom."
elaineofficial_ said:
"Congratulations babe."
djzinhle replied:
"Congratulations my baby."
pearlthusi added:
"Powerful."
simzngema responded:
"Congratulations sisi."
mawhoo_ said:
"Double storey mama. Look at God"
bontle.modiselle said:
"Congratulations beautiful."
