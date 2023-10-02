Award-winning singer Makhadzi has once again purchased another home, making this her third house

In her recent post, Makhadzi shared two stunning pictures with a funny caption about who will not occupy the new home as she has two more

Mzansi gathered to congratulate the homeowner, and many hailed her as their role model after having achieved so much through hard work

Congratulations to Makhadzi for bagging her third home. The singer made it known that she is a proud homeowner of yet another property.

Makhadzi has three homes under her belt

Award-winning singer and performer Makhadzi announced this major achievement in a recent post. She shared two stunning pictures with a hilarious caption about who will now occupy the new home as she has two more.

Makhadzi received heaps of praise from her loyal fanbase after securing her third house.

She captioned her post:

"My first pic on my third home. Whose going to stay here now."

Mzansi congratulates Makhadzi on the major win

Fans and followers of the talented singer gathered to congratulate her. Many hailed the homeowner as their role model after having achieved so much through hard work.

tumelomatjeka asked:

"How Can We Hate You Mara?"

lzps_fitness_pro gushed:

"Congratulations. Big gal that walks wth grace."

shamea_89 said:

"Well done khadzinator! Can I please visit when I arrive in SA from Europe in December.. your fan has no place to stay, her live is a movie too!"

thina_chittagong congratulated:

"Levels. Congratulations."

nash_pk_237 said:

"My star. I love you."

mabrijo_ said:

"Congratulations. I can stay there."

mimiblackfit said:

"In my 3rd home" we're in in!"

seramefischermolasa lauded:

"Queen your performance at jojo rooftop was fire."

derikndlovu said:

"You are that God… You are that Spirit… You are that Energy… You are that Light within Light."

classy_mum3 joked:

"Me and my two little girls will move in just for a week so that the house doesn't get dull, khathu will be so excited and congratulations girl."

Makhadzi shows off a double-storey crib in Sandton

In a previous report from Briefly News, Singer and performer Makhadzi has bought herself a new double-storey home in Sandton, Gauteng.

Makhadzi called it her new bae when she went to clean it, and then Makhadzi was dubbed an inspiration for many people as her rags-to-riches story is one for the books.

