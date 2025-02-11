DiepCity Star Nompumelelo Vilakazi Buys A New Car, Fan Reminds Her Of Humble Beginnings
- Former 'DiepCity' actress Nompumelelo Vilakazi is all smiles after buying a new car
- Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated her, with one fan recalling how Nompumelelo used to hike
- While Nompumelelo Vilakazi is doing well, it has not been easy for other former DiepCity cast members
Nompumelelo Vilakazi, popularly known for portraying Sinenhlanhla in the hit series DiepCity, is over the moon after buying a brand-new car. The actress, who is also a full-time teacher, keeps on winning as she recently landed a role in a three-part comedy series ‘Isthembu Sika Msongelwa’.
Nompumelelo Vilakazi celebrates after buying new car
The actress recently took to her official Instagram account to update her fans on her new purchase.
In an Instagram post, Nompumelelo Vilakazi shared pictures of her posing in front of her new car with keys in hand, while it was still covered in a red robe with a bow tie that read congratulations. In another picture, Nompumelelo showed off her white Toyota Taisor V White DualTone. She captioned the pictures: “Kukhanya (light).”
"So clean and beautiful": Woman shows before and after transformation of her bedroom, SA in disbelief
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Fan reminds Nompumelelo Vilakazi of humble beginnings
Her followers and colleagues in the entertainment industry filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. One Instagram user also went down memory lane and revealed that Nompumelelo Vilakazi used to hike. Here are some of the reactions:
alphi_sipho said:
“Kuzoba nje Uma sithandaza 🔥🔥”
mthembu_princess remarked:
“Hhay mem wam ❤️❤️❤️❤️ hhaybo!!! Ngicela uNkulunkulu abusise u KK ❤️ Kukhanya wethu ❤️❤️”
kgaogelo_monama said:
“Mpumeeeewww👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congratulations once again sthandwa 🤍🤍🤍🤍”
moshine_mo said:
“Congratulations mmago Jabulani!!! Well deserved!!! I am so happy for you! 😁💃🎉”
king_snowie16 reminisced:
“Congratulations Mpume, I remember 3/4 years ago siHike(a) to Bergville from Winterton phesheya and I asked you about this and your response was....phela we don't have the same priorities...I am really happy for you ❤️”
mathie_thaps:
“A big congratulations shlobo sam😍❤️🥂Gods way on the high way.”
Nomcebomasango said:
“Oh I love the Luella dress, looking ravishing and congratulations 😍😍🔥❤️”
Former DiepCity actor hits hard times
While Nompumelelo Vilakazi seems to be thriving, not all former DiepCity cast members have had it easy since the show ended. Briefly News previously reported that Obed Baloyi, who portrayed Ringo on the Mzansi Magic series, was finding it hard to land a gig after the show was canned.
The veteran actor revealed that he had resorted to side hustles to make ends meet. The actor also described how people’s comments weren’t making his situation any easier.
Ronnie Nyakale claps back after being trolled for being a Bolt driver
Baloyi is not the only actor who has had to switch careers to earn a living. Previously, Briefly News reported how Ronnie Nyakale became a trending topic after Mzansi discovered that he is now a Bolt driver.
Nyakale became a household name after appearing on the small screen as Papa Action in Yizo Yizo and Cosmo on the long-standing Generations: The Legacy. The actor clapped back at the haters who took shots at his new gig by sharing a short video on TikTok.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za