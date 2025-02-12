Zikhona Sodlaka announced the launch of her acting masterclass to share industry knowledge after two decades of award-winning performances in shows like The Wife and Blood Psalms

The masterclass will cover essential acting skills, including voice work, character creation, and on-camera techniques, as highlighted in her Instagram post

Fans and fellow celebrities expressed excitement, with many eager to attend and praising her for offering this opportunity

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka is ready to pass down her vast knowledge after two decades in the industry to others. The actress, who has been hailed for her impressive acting skills, shared the exciting news with fans.

Fans can't wait for Zikhona Sodlaka's acting masterclass. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Zikhona Sodlaka launches acting masterclass

Popular actress Zikhona Sodlaka has announced that she is launching an acting masterclass to teach established and up-and-coming artists the ins and outs of the game. The actress, who has been praised for her killer roles in top shows including The Wife and Blood Psalms, shared the exciting news on her Instagram page.

Taking to her page, the actress said after two decades of nailing several roles and winning top awards, including the SAFTA for Best Lead Actress, it was time to pass the knowledge to others. The poster stated that Zikhona will teach voicework, creating a character, acting for the camera, and trade secrets, among others. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Finally, a twenty-year-long wait. Let’s meet in class, mntase."

Fans excited about Sodlaka's acting masterclass

Fans and fellow celebrities welcomed Zikhona Sodlaka's announcement with open arms. Many vowed that they were going to attend the masterclass.

@bubblesmpondo said:

"🔥🙌❤️😍opportunity of a lifetime ke le!"

@lukhanyo_kwenene commented:

"A must attend this one!!!!!! I can't wait. ❤️❤️"

@_kingkeeks added:

"I cannot wait! It’s a date in Gqeberha sisi 😍. Oh nyanga yam yokuzalwa iza nezibusiso already 🙌. Super excited!"

@sviwe4 said:

"❤️❤️❤️i really need it kelena into apebomini bam."

sakhs_mass added:

"I just love you nje qha, met you once kwa Dee at her son’s birthday party last year. What a warm & loving person you’re ❤️❤️❤️"

Zikhona Sodlaka shared that she is launching an acting masterclass. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Somizi's daughter Bahumi shares details about her event

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bahumi Mhlongo is excited about her upcoming event. The media personality, who is the daughter of larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo and former Generations actress Palesa Madisakane, shared more details about her event.

Actress Bahumi Mhlongo is ready to secure the bag. The 28-year-old, who is a celebrity in her own right, is excited about her event.

Source: Briefly News