Zikhona Sodlaka recently celebrated her win after bagging an award at the South African Film and Television Awards

The actress received recognition as the Best Lead Actress in a Telenovela for her role in Gqeberha - The Empire

Her fans cheered in excitement and flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages for her achievement

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Zikhona Sodlaka is grateful to her fans and the SAFTAs for her award. Images: zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Beloved seasoned actress, Zikhona Sodlaka, recently bagged a SAFTA, and she couldn't hide her excitement.

Zikhona Sodlaka celebrates SAFTA win

Our fave, Zikhona Sodlaka, is on cloud nine after adding another award to her cabinet.

The former The Wife actress recently competed with the likes of Sindi Dlathu and the late Connie Chiume at the South African Film and Television Awards, and came out on top.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zikhona was awarded the prize for Best Lead Actress in a Telenovela for her role in Gqeberha - The Empire. Sharing the great news on social media, the actress expressed gratitude to her supporters and the organisers of the ceremony:

"Best Lead Actress in a Telenovela, ku Chosi ku Hele. Camagu otherwise. Enkosi, @SAFTAs_1, Enkosi, Mzantsi Africa."

Mzansi shows love to Zikhona Sodlaka

Fans cheered and congratulated Zikhona on the award:

MsNtuli said:

"Magnificent!"

funekapeppeta praised Zikhona:

"It's not called luck; it's called hard work, and you deserve all the praise. Stay blessed, Zi!"

refilwemodiselle wrote:

"The way I’m so happy for you! Just sad I didn’t get to see you."

mzwandilengubeni_ posted:

"@zikhonasodlaka, that little girl in the Eastern Cape that will never have to make that trip to Gauteng is watching and is proud of you. Keep winning for you and her."

taffiayodele showed love to Zikhona:

"Congratulations, sis! So well deserved! Your gifts and talents will continue to make room for you!"

farai05 responded:

"Congratulations, my friend. Your work speaks for itself."

BIOCHEMIST94 added:

"You have always been the goat."

Scandal! wins big at the SAFTAs

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Scandal!'s big win at the SAFTAs.

The soapie received the Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela award at the ceremony, and fans believed it was well-deserved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News