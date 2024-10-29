DJ Lamiez Holworthy received praise from people online after she was pictured with Esther Mahlangu

The popular South African DJ was hailed for respecting the Ndebele culture and wearing the attire properly

A photo of her has gone viral, and people compared her to Somizi Mhlongo, who they slammed for being disrespectful

Lamiez Holworthy was hailed for always respecting Ndebele culture. Image: @Zweli_Thixo on X/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Social media users praised DJ Lamiez Holworthy for being respectful towards the Ndebele culture and traditions.

Lamiez and hubby visit Esther Mahlangu

A tweep, @Zweli_Thixo, shared a photo of Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, Khuli Chana, when they visited artist Esther Mahlangu. The DJ then received praise from the tweep, who hailed her for respecting the Ndebele culture and wearing the attire properly.

This follows outrage which ensued when Somizi Mhlongo wore an attire allegedly reserved for married women only.

The same user wrote, "Dear @somizi. in my culture, you are not allowed to wear this blanket if you haven't gone for initiation. But that is not really important.

They allowed you to compromise your attire. You were supposed to dress like a man, not as a married woman, because that's the attire of a married woman."

Check out Lamiez's look:

Mzansi reacts to Lamiez's photos

People online had a lot to say about Lamiez Holworthy and how she looked great in the Ndebele outfit.

@KingDon_za praised:

"She respects culture. A queen. ❤️😍"

@Proudly012 said:

"She wore a dress Gogo Mahlangu was happy."

@Leerahback gushed:

"I really love her sense of humour and how she minds her business."

@Kay2506 stated:

"This is very important."

@Emmy_Jiyane asked:

"So, let me guess this straight. You people are saying uMam Esther does not know the culture and the rules of Ndebele people, to allow Somizi Mhlongo to do what he pleases, and she did not say anything."

@Amanda_twice2 argued:

"Ndebele people forget that y'all are not the original Nguni people; you came from that other tribe and adopted other people's ways; stop with the entitlement."

