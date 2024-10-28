TV personality Somizi Mhlongo was slammed for allegedly disrespecting the Ndebele culture

In his recent picture, Somizi Mhlongo wore a traditional Ndebele outfit that is allegedly only supposed to be worn by married women

Netizens ripped into Somizi and said he is disrespectful to the culture and also compared him to other celebrities

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Somizi Mhlongo ruffled feathers when he wore an attire allegedly strictly reserved for married women only.

Somizi came under fire for disrespecting the Ndebele culture. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Somizi dragged for wearing Ndebele outfit

Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo was called out for allegedly disrespecting the Ndebele culture by a social media user.

Somizi was pictured with an elderly Ndebele woman, and they wore similar traditional Ndebele outfits.

@Zweli_Thixo went on X and alleged that the attire is only supposed to be worn by married women:

"Dear @somizi. in my culture, you are not allowed to wear this blanket if you haven't gone for initiation. But that is not really important.

They allowed you to compromise your attire. You were supposed to dress like a man, not as a married woman, because that's the attire of a married woman."

Mzansi rips into Somizi Mhlongo

Social media users ripped into Somizi and other celebrities who also completely disregard culture and the rules.

@ThaboCollin4 said:

"My people have been lacking the platform to address these issues."

@paulmhlongo_

"Celebrities don't respect anything. Culture and traditions mean nothing to them."

@Miz_Ruraltarain

"Celebrities don't respect our ways."

@bad_option88

"I blame the old lady next to him."

@uThembisa

"This is true of all cultures actually...but ey everyone is doing whatever they want these days. I grew up Zulu , I've never worn isidwaba or isicholo because that's married women's garb but you see people now dressing even children in those."

@NgwanaMzansi said:

"They don't respect Bible and tradition. They want us to condone that behaviour so that they can feel special . Wrong is wrong . They will be right in the eyes of Globalists because that's the goal."

@uuniversalmusic

"These people are too woke to ever respect anything!!🚮"

@BlackAn65843366

"He wanted to be included and talked about as you are doing. The negative and any kind of attention is all he wants and that he is getting."

Mzansi does not want Somizi as host

In a previous report from Briefly News, social media users want Somizi Mhlongo to stay far away from the upcoming Drag Race South Africa.

Somizi has reportedly gotten on people's last nerve, and they hope he won't be part of the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News