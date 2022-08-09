20 Modern Ndebele traditional attire for ladies 2022 | Classy outfits for all occasions
Attires from the Ndebele community in Southern Africa offer timeless fashion that has been worn for generations and continues to be embraced in contemporary society. In 2022, there are numerous designs that offer women countless choices for any event. This article highlights the trending modern Ndebele traditional attire for ladies in 2022.
African attires have bold colour prints that make them beautiful, and each tribe across the continent is identified by its unique style. Ndebele traditional attire for women is mainly won during social functions like weddings.
What is the Ndebele traditional attire?
Ndebele ensembles are known for their bold colour and beautiful beadwork details. Ladies wear clothes according to their age and status in society. In traditional Ndebele, a married woman wore an apron called iphotho that was decorated with beads designed in patterns that show her age group, if she is a mother or expectant.
Wives wore a blanket called ngurara (if beaded) or ikombesi (if not beaded) over their shoulders. The colourful ngurara had brown, yellow, blue, red, and green stripes. Unmarried girls did not cover their upper body.
Small girls wore beaded skirts or aprons, while those who had been initiated put on many thick isigolwani around their waist, legs, arms, and necks. They also wore beaded aprons called isiphephetu, which is given to them by their mothers as a sign of starting womanhood.
The man’s outfit was not as colourful as the lady’s attire. They wore a beaded breastplate called iporiyana, which was made from animal skin. Men from different groups wore skin from different animals. To this day, these traditions are still upheld.
Classy modern Ndebele traditional dresses
Below are some of the best Ndebele attires for ladies that you should try this year. The pictures were sourced from early 2022 social media posts of stylists, designers, and proud wearers, thus giving a few ideas with a modern twist.
Strapless A-line floor-length attire with matching hat
African ladies are known for their enviable curves. Find a fitting strapless A-line dress that embraces your best features. The outfit can be worn to weddings, celebrating your birthday, or having fun during summer.
Ndebele infinity attire
The best thing about an infinity gown is you do not have to worry about the size of the bodice. The outfit can easily be adjusted to fit your upper body and give it a nice flare to the bottom.
Mermaid gown with black bodice
Look effortlessly classy in a strapless mermaid gown. Whether you are going for a date, dinner, or wedding, a simple but fitting mermaid dress with a double-tiered fishtail radiates elegance.
Sweetheart-shaped off-the-shoulder outfit
The bold Ndebele print on this off-the-shoulder midi-dress makes it versatile and ideal for any daytime occasion. The trick to looking great is minimum makeup and jewellery.
Off-the-shoulder black peplum attire
Peplum attires flatter your shape and can be worn by women of all shapes and sizes. For the ultimate modern traditional experience, get a black dress with Ndebele fabric print detail on the peplum and sleeve extension.
V-neck mermaid wedding gown with red tulle train extension
Create a memorable vision with a V-neck mermaid gown. For a more colourful wedding, ask the designer to put a striking red tulle train extension.
Skater party dress
Enjoy the party with a gorgeous skater with eye-catching Ndebele patterns. You can have the entire dress made from conventional fabric and with a complementing fabric. The outcome is great with whichever style you choose.
Unique Ndebele outfit
Create a unique look with this bold red one-shoulder gown. The outfit is a nice upgrade from the usual strapless outfits that are common during summer.
Cut-out halterneck gown
Cut-out halterneck gowns are the new revolution in modern fashion. The Ndebele detail can be added at the waist area or along the cut-out and around the neck area. Become the ultimate African queen with matching gold bangles and neck rings.
Side highslit asymmetrical neckline red dress
Side highslits are synonymous with elegance and style. Make the most out of your summer outing by exposing a lot of skin and showing off your best features.
Side highslit off-the-shoulder maxi dress
You do not have to be a model to rock the best clothes. Create your own runway with a beautiful designed off-the-shoulder gown with thigh-high sideslit.
Tiered mermaid wedding ensemble with ruffled hemline
Forget about the extravagant white wedding if you are looking for something that will offer the ultimate Ndebele culture clothing experience. Get a perfectly fitting mermaid gown with a ruffled hemline and complementing white tulle train.
Classy Ndebele minidress
Showcase your beautiful legs during the summer heat with this elegantly designed mini dress. You can go over the top with a head-turning neckline addition or have simple kimono sleeves.
Elegant Ndebele ball gown
Give yourself a nice red carpet experience with an eye-catching maxi ball gown. You can have the entire gown designed with Ndebele print or just the bodice. Accessorize with minimum jewellery to keep the attention on the dress.
Flare maxi
Flare maxi dresses are fit for any occasion. They are decent outfits that can be worn to church or when visiting your inlaws. Red shoes often complement Ndebele prints.
Below-the-knee skater dress with Ndebele fabric bodice
Achieve class and decency with this below-the-knee skater ensemble. The white colour brightens up the event and makes you noticeable.
Free-flowing off-the-shoulder dress
Keep it simple with this free-flowing off-the-shoulder ensemble. The design can be worn by women of any age, shape, and body size. The outfit does not emphasize any body feature, making it ideal for all occasions.
Mid-sleeved dress with square neck and ruched tulip asymmetrical hem
Outfits with asymmetrical hemlines are still trending in 2022. You can choose a ruched tulip hemline as shown in the picture or choose other designs that include layered, ruffled, or high-low.
Tiered red Ndebele gown
It is not a perfect Ndebele wedding if the bride is not wearing a tiered gown with a mixture of traditional fabric print and tulle material. Finish the look with the traditional signature headgear.
Off-the-shoulder figure-hugging asymmetrical ensemble
Figure-hugging outfits are ideal for African ladies blessed with nice curves. This timeless design creates a picture-perfect style and can be won at any social event during the high summer temperatures.
Luxe Ndebele gown
The secret to creating a head-turning style is knowing the design that best defines your figure. Transform into a beautiful African goddess with this colourful body-hugging floor-length gown.
Floor-length skirt with matching top
Replace the usual dress designs with maxi skirts. Choose a style that best defines your taste. You can get a skirt with or without a thigh-highslit. The top can be a bodice, off-the-shoulder, infinity, or sleeved.
Why did the Ndebele women wear rings?
They wore thick brass and copper rings around their legs, arms, and neck to reflect their status. Once a lady is married, she puts on the rings to symbolize her faithfulness and bond to her husband and would only remove them after he dies. The rings were thought to have powerful ritual strengths. They were provided by husbands, and a wife with a richer spouse had more rings.
What traditional clothes do Zulus wear?
The Zulu ladies wear different clothes, depending on their stage in life. The unmarried women (intombi) put on only short skirts made from beaded cotton strings or grass with nothing covering their upper body. A woman engaged to be married covers her upper body with a decorative cloth. Wives cover their bodies completely with skirts made from cowhide and a garment with red, white, and black colours that covers their upper body. Pregnant ladies put on a thick belt called isibamba.
Zulu men wore aprons made from calfskin and feathers. Married men put on a headband. Only men with influence, including kings, generals, and chiefs, wear leopard skin in traditional Zulu culture.
What is Swati traditional attire?
Swati's traditional ensemble is orange and brown. Ladies wear a cloth called ilihhiya, and those who are yet to get married only use beads to cover their upper body.
Men wear a colourful skirt covered by a leather apron called emajobo. They also put on a neckband called ligcebesha, ties known as umgaco, and carry a walking stick (sagibo). In addition, men from the royal family put on red feathers called ligwalagwala.
What is Venda's traditional dress?
Venda ladies wear a colourful upper attire called wenda made by sewing bannda and mivhofho. Married women wore an apron made from goat skin called tshirivha that covered their back and front. Young ladies put on Maredo (narrow strips) or shedo hanging between their legs and thutu around their ankles and wrists.
Venda men put on a loin garment known as tsindi with a rope (ludede) worn around the waist. They also used to wear a cloak called nguvha over their shoulders during the cold season.
Modern Ndebele traditional attires for ladies are some of the best outfits to wear any day and to any occasion. Choose your style from the above list and shine while embracing the great African culture.
