Chilling photos of a large snake making its way through a bushland area have been circulating on social media

According to reports, the python was spotted on a farm outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo earlier this week

Residents and pedestrians near the area have been urged to adhere to safety guidelines as the reptile’s current location is unknown

South Africa is not for the faint-hearted! Our country has several endemic snake species. Just mentioning the word snake is enough to send cold chills down most people’s backs.

Photos of a larger-than-life python spotted on a farm outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo have left many peeps on the edge of their seats.

Residents and pedestrians have been cautioned to keep safe around Thabazimbi in Limpopo after a python was spotted outside a nearby farm. Image: Arrive Alive/Facebook

The images were shared on Facebook by Arrive Alive and show the massive serpent slithering in a bushland area. Its current location is unknown, which has locals nervous. Pythons are not venomous, they hunt as constrictors ("squeeze" prey to death), but they can deliver quite a bad bite if threatened. It's best that they not be approached at all, then the risk to people is minimal.

Arrive Alive has still cautioned pedestrians near Thabazimbi to be extra careful when walking in the area.

“When hiking or walking in a wilderness area, stick to the path and avoid grassy, bushy areas where snakes may be hiding. Also, wear boots, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt,” a statement reads.

The emergency service also stated that with spring fast approaching and temperatures rising, snakes start becoming more active. Most species hibernate or become less active due to the decreased temperatures in winter, slowing down their metabolism.

The images are chilling, to say the least, and appear like something out of an anaconda blockbuster movie.

South African netizens were left spooked and amazed as they shared their views and reactions to the bizarre sight on Facebook.

Santie Kotze reacted:

“What a beaut!”

Mbekezelii Nxumalo replied:

“This one doesn't have poisonous bites, it will just swallow you in 30 seconds cashhhhh.”

Melissa Shawe responded:

“I am sure e.tv can't wait to get in on this action. The whole week, 'Anaconda' will be on repeat after this!”

Hlubi N Hadebe said:

“I wouldn't even have the energy to run, I would just surrender.”

Mlondolozi S Mjakada responded:

“This one is good for money, I'm calling Dr Khehlezeli.”

KoenaClery Clerence Mathekgana commented:

“Beautiful lad, hopefully it’s unharmed where it is now.”

Video shows woman being bitten by aggravated python

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a woman being attacked and bitten by her pet python caused a ruckus online and further raised Saffas’ trust issues when it comes to the much-feared reptile species.

Online user David Thomas shared the clip on Facebook, which shows the woman opening the snake tank. The python peeps its head out of the container, which the lady tries to play off cutely; however, it snaps and bites her arm. The large serpent continues to tightly wrap itself around her arm and leg.

The woman and a man try to strategically remove the snake, proving a major challenge. The struggling woman can be seen bleeding as she battles with her aggravated pet before the clip ends.

