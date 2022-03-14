A video of a woman being bitten by her own pet snake has been dong the rounds on the social media streets

The clip posted on Facebook shows the woman opening the snake tank before the python peeps out and sinks its teeth into her arm

It proceeds to wrap itself around her arm and leg, and she can be seen bleeding and battling to remove it

A video of a woman being attacked and bitten by her pet python caused a ruckus online raised further raised Saffas’ trust issues when it comes to the much-feared reptile species.

A video of a woman being bitten by her pet python was shared online. Image: David Thomas/Facebook

Online user David Thomas shared the clip on Facebook, which shows the woman opening the snake tank. The python peeps its head out of the container, to which the lady tries to play off cutely; however, it snaps and bites her arm. The large serpent continues to tightly wrap itself around her arm and leg.

The woman and a man try to strategically remove the snake, proving a major challenge. The struggling woman can be seen bleeding as she battles with her aggravated pet before the clip ends.

“Why goldfish make better pets!” the post was captioned.

Mzansi online users responded with humour and witty jokes on the post.

Page Nisha responded:

“Let’s get… the phone your filming on to call 911.”

Phakathi King Sfiso remarked:

“Hi, baby girl…Ey some people.”

Leon Pælf replied:

“Probably get a dog next time.

Norm Izzard commented

“She was hungry, and she thought you were feeding her.”

Jay Smith said:

“Food defrosting in the same room. Hungry snake. Idiot putting a hand under snake's chin. Result: Idiot got bitten.”

Roshawn Kindrix wrote:

“I can say at least she's calm about it....me not so much.”

Man runs for his life as massive snake goes after car

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online, and online users could not help but share their laughs and reactions.

The clip was shared by online user @iamhe1di on TikTok and sees the large and long reptile go after a Land Rover. One of the men in the clip is seen running out of the car in an attempt to evade the snake. It is not clear what type of snake it is, but the video is giving serious Anaconda horror movie vibes.

Online users have questioned the logic of running out of the vehicle, saying the guy would have been safer if he stayed inside.

