South Africans are undoubtedly a creative bunch when it comes to making questionable fashion choices

Everyday South Africans can be fashion forward as many people enjoy experimenting with their style ranging from blanket outfits to couple style swaps

Most of the things people try when it comes to fashion end up as some noteworthy fashion fails for Mzansi's amusement

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

People with a passion for fashion often hit the street in South Africa with hilarious consequences. In South Africa, netizens are always ready to crack at a unique fashion moment.

Some people's hilarious fashion choices had the whole country amused. Image: Instagram/@theotlovetrain/Twitter/@Ntshaby94/@AdviBarry Roux

Source: UGC

Briefly News has put together a list of some of the most memorable outfits. Many of the outfits created a stir amongst South Africans who are always happy to crack jokes at others' expense.

1. Minnie Dlamini dress fail

A woman @Ntshaby94 shared her disappointment when she ordered a dress Minnie Dlamini wore. The lady ordered a black and white dress that fit Minnie Dlamini like a glove.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The dress arrived to the excited customer only for it to be an ill-fitting mess. Mozansi was left amused as the picture made rounds on social media

2. Couples style swap

A cute couple took on the style swap challenge. Dorothy and Olus shared a video of themselves wearing each other's clothes. In the video, the wife can be seen wearing a husband's sweatshirt while he is in her crop top.

The clip amused many netizens and amassed thousands of views. The fashion moment impressed netizens who thought the two made adorable couple goals.

3. Bridesmaids' outfits divide Mzansi

A group of bridesmaids in form-fitting dresses had South Africans divided. The ladies in the video were all wearing floor-length gowns that clung tightly to their bodies.

One camp of netizens thought the dresses were too tight. Others showered the ladies with compliments on their undeniable beauty.

4. Wardrobe malfunction

A woman trying to achieve a more curvy look had an epic fail in public. The woman was captured in multiple pictures showing her body shaper out of place.

Netizens had many questions for the woman. Others could only joke about the woman's unfortunate situation.

5. Family dressed in matching outfits made out of blankets

A cute family of three caused a stir on social media with their adorable matching family outfits. In the picture, a little girl stands with her parents, who are also sporting the blanket ensembles.

The clothes were made out of blankets which amused netizens to no end. Many had jokes which caused a stir on social media

5 times Lamiez Holworthy gave Mzansi iconic fashion moments

In more fashion stories, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy is one stylish lady. The DJ constantly puts in the effort to give fans a look when she steps out.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has had jaws dropping with looks ranging from classic to culturally relevant. Briefly News put together a list of DJ Lamiez Holworthy's most iconic outfits.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News