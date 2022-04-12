A Tweep posted pics that showed a lady's behind having taken on an unusual form on Twitter which caused havoc among peeps

Tweeps cackled as they came up with hilarious scenarios as to why the lady's behind looked the way it did

Others offered explanations for what looked like a wardrobe malfunction, while others admitted to being as confused as the post's owner

@AdvoBarryRoux posted a collage of pic that showed a lady's body shaper had shifted out of place while she was dancing. The pic bore testament to the fact that her rear was enhanced using a body shaper and peeps online couldn't hold back their laughter.

@AdvoBarryRoux captioned his post:

"I have a lot of questions." which tickled Tweeps further.

A man was baffled by an online pic of a woman's body shaper that had shifted out of place. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The pics sent peeps on Twitter into a fit of laughter as some came up with hilarious speculations. Some admitted to being as confused as @AdvoBarryRoux while others cracked funny jokes about the lady's behind.

@Auden1986 said:

"I have been with someone who had those coaches to sit on you think you gonna eat 6 piece bucket mean time it's a bucket for one ."

@kakabrasa asked:

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Ya I concur I have the same question, it looks like disable on the lady Pakistan, I'm busy Checking thoroughly."

@Ceiling327 said:

"Divided we fall."

@lusani_malinga said:

@vusimuzi_stones said:

"Something is doing mlando dance challenge underneath there phakathi inside."

Somizi has a wardrobe malfunction while dancing with Vusi Nova

Celebrities are more prone to widely talked about wardrobe malfunctions since they are in the spotlight. According to Briefly News Somizi uploaded a video on Instagram which racked up an impressive 463 000 views in which he had a wardrobe malfunction that he quickly corrected while flashing a devilish smile and never missing a beat.

While this was happening Vusi Nova was giving it plenty wearing what looked like a leather ensemble before being joined by a large man wearing stripes who had some impressive dance moves.

Fans commented on what they loved about the video with some people saying that they had never been so confused in all their lives.

