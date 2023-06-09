Seasoned actress Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated 18 years as an actress industry with a project dedicated to her supporters

The former The Wife star expressed her gratitude to fans who have supported her career for all those years

Sodlaka became a fan favourite on the hot Showmax series The Wife when she played the role of Mandisa

Former 'The Wife' actress Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated 18 years in the acting space.

It was a double celebration for actress Zikhona Sodlaka who marked 18 years of a successful acting career.

She also celebrated clocking in a new age as she celebrated her birthday.

Zikhona Sodlaka announces new project, The Art Circle, to pay homage to her supporters

Zikhona Sodlaka's 18-year acting career boasts of a variety of characters which live on in people's lives.

In awe over her successful and relevant career, TshisaLIVE reported that Zikhona has a special project in the pipeline.

On 7 June, Sodlaka celebrated her birthday with a special message to her fans:

"I’m so honoured to have spent the past 18 years of my life entertaining. Through my pioneering on-screen characters and by way of record-breaking film and television productions, we’ve navigated through the most intense emotions; laughter, tears, anger, shame, disgust, guilt, distress, and ultimately joy."

She went on to thank all her fans and industry friends who actively made her career successful.

"As a birthday gift to myself and you, my greatest supporters, I have been working on a special project. A real labour of love that pays homage to you all. Friends, I present to you #TheArtCircle."

Sodlaka will be revealing more information about the project in weeks to come.

Industry friends send special messages to Zikhona

@mbalenhle__m said:

"Happy birthday my sis. I love you so much, and thank you for being such a warm and inspirational person."

@_laconco said:

"Happiest birthday, and thank you for the new content. Please, I’ll be waiting."

@ayandaborotho shared:

"Love it for you."

@celestentuli said:

"Happy Birthday and Congratulations!!"

@vuyomse shared:

"Happy Birthday, you are so loved and appreciated."

@conniechiume said:

"Happy birthday, gal!!"

The Wife actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela showers Zikhona with sweet words

Mbalenhle Mvimbela honoured Zikhona with a lovely post thanking her for showing her the ropes on set.

Mavimbela played Hlomu on the Showmax series.

"We dive in too hard, and it’s all worth it. @zikhonasodlaka I love you, and thank you for teaching me so much, you are brilliant."

Fan favourite Zikhona Sodlaka opens up on her role on The Wife

Briefly News previously reported that Zikhona Sodlaka did not expect to be loved and appreciated on The Wife.

Mandisa trended almost every week when a new episode aired with fans giving Sodlaka her flowers.

