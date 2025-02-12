A proud South African woman used local languages to say she was not moving to the United States

She refused the resettlement offer by Donald Trump in a TikTok video and declared Mzansi is her home

Thousands of netizens in the comments section were amazed by her multilingual skills and patriotic spirit

A woman stunned South Africans with linguistic skills. Image: @lucywamulobedumutsonga

Source: TikTok

A white Mzansi woman, speaking in Khelobedu and Tsonga, boldly rejected the offer to become a refugee in the US.

Woman not keen on the US

This comes after the US government’s recent push to resettle Afrikaners in America due to SA's Expropriation Act.

The content creator emphasised that she was not "dumb" in the video on her TikTok account @lucywamulobedumutsonga.

She highlighted how deeply rooted she is to South Africa. Her recorded message got over 496,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users weigh in

The viral post has united people on the platform and reminded many how beautiful the Rainbow Nation is.

Have a look at some comments below:

@iamnursezee asked:

"When did she learn all these languages guys? 😂"

@Stifler commented:

"Elon Musk is typing and deleting. 😂"

@lehlohonolomoshodi joked:

"Queen Modjadji has spoken. She is not going anywhere. 😂😂"

@Nomalanga_love suggested:

"Lucy please go and be a spy for us at least. 🤣😂🤣"

@pululuza mentioned:

"Lol I don't I understand Tsonga but this one I understand."

@PapaNtsakho commented:

"The South Africa they refuse to accept. We love you Lucy. ❤️❤️❤️"

@dashie typed:

"😅 Yes girl you belong in Mzansi."

@tk25797 added:

"And she is speaking Khelobelu and Tsonga so well."

@MENDIETA

"I so wish old people could solve this issue of land so that the younger generation can have a bright future in the real Rainbow Nation."

More reactions to Trump's offer to Afrikaners

An Afrikaans man went on social media to explain why he is refusing the offer to move to the United States of America.

South Africans react online to Donald Trump's decision to give Afrikaners refugee status in America.

In another article, Briefly News reported that SA people were amused by a white lady poking fun at AfriForum and Donald Trump in isiZulu.

