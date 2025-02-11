One woman did a unique review of her new pots bought online for R530 and shared the video on TikTok

She said she got the 16-piece set on Takealot, but what she received did not leave her jumping for joy

Viewers weighed in on her online purchase, and some suggested where she should buy affordable cookware

A woman showed off her new pots from Takealot. Image: @ntebogengvombe

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video is making waves after a woman reviewed a 16-piece pot set from Takealot.

Pot video goes TikTok viral

It seems the budget shopper had high hopes for the cookware priced at just R530. Eager to check the quality, she decided to put it to the test right on camera.

The video was posted on her TikTok page @ntebogengvombe and clocked over half a million views.

Assorted pots and pans were snapped. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Woman tests the quality of pots

The woman pressed down on the bottom of one of the pots. Instead of a solid, reassuring thud, it let out a hollow noise that didn’t impress her.

She signalled with a finger that this deal was a major letdown and exclaimed “Kodwa Bawo” in the caption.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South African netizens reacted with playful jabs and real talk about what a bargain should be.

See some comments below:

@Mashoto stated:

"Mara chomi, 16 piece ka R500. Le wena mara."

@dikeightsow_ commented:

"Obatla Hennessy ka budget ya Oros."

@NontembisoMaqina shared:

"I bought the same set 4 years back they are still good maybe it was just this supplier."

@ooooook.tiktok.com wrote:

"Thank you for buying them so I don't have to. I have been eyeing them for a while now. 😂😂"

@bxkiwe said:

"I mean they cost R530, what did you expect? 🫠"

@ZinhleMlangeni suggested:

"Buy from Game next time. The same price and the same number set. They last long."

@kimbali posted:

"At least you can start a band. 😂😂"

@Reverie_ added:

"For that price, are you surprised? 😭"

