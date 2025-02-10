A young lady shared before-and-after photos of her bedroom transformation online

The before image revealed a room with an unceilinged room and a mattress laced on top of stones and buckets in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section with compliments for the young lady's impressive transformation, while others refused remained sceptical, refusing to believe the rooms were the same

A young lady shared a video of a before and after bedroom transformation that left Mzansi finding it hard to believe her. Image: @lisah.b

A local lady's bedroom transformation took social media by storm with users left in awe of the dramatic changes.

She shared a post on her TikTok handle, @lisah.b, showing a striking before-and-after comparison of her bedroom renovations.

The major transformation revealed

In the before photo the room is unrecognisable. The wall appears poorly plastered, the roof is made of zinc and unplastered, and the mattress is placed on stones and buckets. The dimly lit space has no furniture, reflecting the harsh reality of the dweller.

Fast forward to the after shot, and the roo, looks completely different. The walls are freshly plastered, the ceiling installed and a luxurious bed with a high mustard headboard and matching pedestals stand proudly in the centre.

Watch the TikTok clip here.

Social media users comment on the room

The clip gained many views, likes and comments as many social media users praised her for the incredible makeover, impressed by her resourcefulness and determination. Others were however sceptical, questioning whether the before picture was authentic or if she had simply found it online.

A lady shared a picture of her old bedroom before its transformation. Credit: m-imagephotography / Getty Images

User @evodia.letz29 shared:

"So clean and beautiful 🤗."

User @Lilitha Mahambehlala added:

"Stranger, you did that!🥺😫❤️."

User @senamile_kay said

"Now this is a testimony 👏🏾❤️."

User @Muhle commented:

"Oh, baby 😭😭😭😭Look at God🥹🥹love this for you ke sana👏🏾👏🏾🙏."

User @Shukelalamasweet🥰 said:

"Ngoba phela kudlalwa ngathi la (you're playing with us here)😂😂."

User @makhotsoeotloRamatsa asked:

"You think we are all from KZN neh😫😭?

User Laytee25🫧 said:

"I don’t believe 😭."

