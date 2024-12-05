Andile Mxakaza and Nompumelelo Vilakazi Lead on Mzansi Magic's 'Isthembu Sika Msongelwa'
- There is a new Mzansi Magic show coming through on 16 December titled Isthembu Sika Msongelwa
- The mini-series stars former Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza and actress Nompumelelo Vilakazi
- Mzansi fans are excited about this new show, saying they cannot wait to see Andile in action
Andile Mxakaza returns to the spotlight with new role
One of Isibaya's most talented actors, Andile Mxakaza, was announced as a cast member for a new Mzansi Magic series. Acting alongside actress Nompumelelo Silindile Vilakazi, the stars will work their magic on a mini-series called Isthembu Sika Msongelwa.
On Instagram, Mzansi Magic said, "Allow us to cook because drama, laughter, and love are on the menu this Dezemba! If you needed some convincing as to why you should join your faves, well, you’ve been served! Don’t miss the premiere of #IsthembuSikaMsongelwa on December 16th at 20:00 on Ch 161."
Mlindo The Vocalist's 6-year-old album 'Emakhaya' hits high on Spotify charts, SA celebrates: "Timeless"
Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald announced this on X and was met with excitement online.
Viewers excited for the show
SA netizens who are TV lovers are amped for this new show, saying they miss Andile on their small screens.
@kbhebhe shared:
"He was my favourite on #Isibaya, and he can never do wrong, no matter what. I’m forever his fan."
@refiloehopeMats
"This is about to be epic #IsthembuSikaMsongelwa."
@Team_Rocket02 said:
"I hope he won’t be spitting his words when he talks/argued."
@BapaletsweSpeak claimed:
"One of my favourite actors."
@BekithembaZ stated:
"The North remembers that I'm an Andile Mxakaza fan👏🙌"
@kenonam1 gushed:
"I'm so happy. This guy is a gem 💎, and we're yet to discover just how much talent he's got."
Uthando Nesthembu renewed for Season 8
According to a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi's favourite reality TV show, Uthando Nesthembu, has been renewed for yet another season.
Actress Chermaine Mtinta allegedly fired from ‘Smoke and Mirrors’, SA disappointed: "Cancel the show"
Phil Mphela announced that the reality TV show was renewed for its 8th season. Irvin Pooe shared:
"Last season left viewers on the edge of their seats with the revelation of Musa's plans for wife number five. As the new season unfolds, expect rising tensions, shifting dynamics, and emotional confrontations within the Mseleku family."
