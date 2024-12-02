Uthando Nesthembu Season 8 has been renewed and will premiere on 22 January 2025 on Mzansi Magic, featuring 24 episodes airing twice weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Fans of the reality show, which follows Musa Mseleku and his four wives, are excited, with some speculating MaKhumalo might be pregnant

Social media reactions highlight anticipation for new drama, though some viewers are skeptical about the recurring fifth wife storyline

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee about polygamous relationships

Uthando Nesthembu's fans are in for a special treat as the show has been renewed for another season. The highly anticipated reality TV show will reportedly star airing in January next year.

Uthando Nesthembu Season 8 coming next year

Popular reality TV show Uthando Nesthembu which follows Musa Mseleku and his four wives has been renewed for another season.

According to entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald, the new season has a total of 24 episodes and will be airing twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The post read:

"‘Uthando Nesthembu’ has been renewed for an 8th season, with more episodes, amounting to a total of 24 episodes for Season 8. It is set to air twice a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Season 8 premieres 22 January 2025 on Mzansi Magic."

SA reacts to Uthando Nesthembu new season

Social media users were amped by the news of Uthando Nesthembu's new season. Some even hinted that one of Musa Mseleku's wives MaKhumalo is currently pregnant.

@ontiretse27 said:

"I love this show … we’ve been fighting about who’s the favourite wife for 7 years now 🤣🤣🤣"

@Kes_Bogale added:

"And just like that we’re back but not only once a week but twice 🔥🔥"

@NeneLeakesWigs wrote:

"24 episodes is insane yoh. If there's no 5th wife and the end of this season I'll be very bored."

@EllaNolz commented:

"With Makhumalo being pregnant allegedly, I'm sat."

@Zamatola05 said:

"I guess we ll still watch the 5th wife stale boring storyline 😭"

@maggybotlholo noted:

"This is interesting ... I cannot wait."

Briefly News spoke to relationship coach and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee about how some polygamous relationships are successful despite misconceptions about polygamous marriages. She said:

"Polygamy is not a common form of relationship encountered on a daily basis and it does carry a different dynamic to a marriage which requires a level of emotional maturity and good communication channels to be in place.

"It’s important to set clear expectations regarding roles, responsibilities, and emotional needs from the start so that everyone knows where they stand and there is openness and transparency in the relationship.

"Creating a safe space for all partners to express their feelings and concerns without fear of judgment or lashback is an important part of the process, and this type of relationship dynamic. And that partners actively listen to each other’s feelings and needs to build safety, understanding and connection."

Gogo Skhotheni addresses rumours that she slept with Mpumelelo Mseleku

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni has broken her silence following the rumours that she had a sexual relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku. The media personality gave her side of the story in a trending video.

Media personality and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni has responded to the allegations that she had a relationship with reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleko while still married.

