A Mzansi woman excitedly shared a video of Dis-Chem’s Black Friday beauty deals on social media

The deals ranged from 20-40% off from many popular brands, including FitMe, Yardley, and Eucerin

While some ladies are ready to snag deals, others shared their opinions about Black Friday discounts

Dhiyajel Maghoo Ismail posted a video displaying Dis-Chem's Black Friday deals. Image: @miss_fancy101/Instagram and @miss_fancy1011/TikTok

Source: UGC

Black Friday season is in full swing, and South Africans are gearing up for the shopping madness.

Woman shares plug for marked-down products

One TikTok user @miss_fancy1011 decided to share some beauty deals she spotted at Dis-Chem. Let’s just say the reactions were as diverse as the products.

The video displayed discounts on brands like LA Girl, L'Oréal, Maybelline, Revlon, Yardley, Cerave, and Eucerin. The markdowns ranged from 20-40% and other enticing offers.

TikTok video gets Mzansi talking

She panned the camera across the aisles, highlighting glowing products and price tags. The clip on the popular social media platform gained traction with over 83,000 views.

Watch the video below:

While some shoppers were hyped to stock up, others side-eyed the discounts, saying they weren’t “giving true Black Friday vibes.”

See some reactions below:

@FatimaZahra posted:

"I heard somewhere they would be 50% off. 😭😭 Was planning to buy some this weekend."

@Dollface commented:

"Only Maybelline understood the assignment!"

@lilbabybatsy wrote:

"Girl Amazon had such nice deals. 😭😭 I just ordered now now."

@esseehm stated:

"The 'specials' aren't even worth me putting on my bra, let alone actually leaving the house."

@fatimagaibee said:

"Foschini 2 for 3 better offer all make up and perfume."

@ShermonicFerris typed:

"Okay fine I’ll run. 🏃‍♀️"

@The Glitter Queen asked:

"All weekend?"

@MJ_Guardiola shared:

"Bionike also has 20% off. 🥰🥰"

SA disappointed by KFC R2 Black Friday deal

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are getting increasingly excited about this year's Black Friday sale as stores are starting to advertise marked-down items.

KFC also announced their R2 Streetwise 2 sale yesterday, which made Mzansi lose it in excitement. Joburg had already started making waves after people stood in anaconda-like queues to purchase cool clothes.

Source: Briefly News