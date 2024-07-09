A lady showed off all the skin care products she uses to achieve glowing and clear skin, and people were impressed

In the TikTok video, she unveiled how she uses each product, and the clip gained massive attraction online

Social media users gushed over the stunner's skin in the comments, while some inquired about more skincare plug

Skincare is in season, and many people in South Africa are gearing up to get their hands on top-notch products to help them achieve clear and glowing skin.

A lady showed off her skincare routine for achieving smooth and glowing skin in a TikTok video. Image: @s.antastic

Source: TikTok

This hun had the answer to everyone's questions as she plugged netizens with skincare products.

Lady showcases products that help her achieve smooth and glowing skin

One woman in Mzansi shared her top tier products that she uses on her skin. The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @s.antastic, posted a video on TikTok unveiling the process of her skincare routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, the hun can be seen placing a Gentle Magic mask on her face. She then rinses it off with water. @s.antastic then puts three products from The Ordinary Skincare on her face.

The footage was well received by viewers and became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views, likes, and comments within a few days of its publication.

Take a look at the lady's skincare routine in the video below:

Mzansi netizens express excitement over the hun's skincare plug

South Africans were amped to try out the lady hacks, with many expressing their interest as they flocked to the comments section with inquiries while others simply gushed over her stunning skin.

Miss G said:

"Gentle Magic Skincare Range is the girl she thinks she is."

Kahraybo asked:

"Hey, do know any products that help with Skin Tags "dikoko."

To which the hun responded by saying:

"I was told lactic acid, but they’ll be more prominent if your diet isn’t balanced."

SimplyItu wrote:

"The gentle magic mask. The best!"

Bess gushed over the woman's skin, saying:

"You are blessed with beautiful skin."

Woman shares multi-purpose skincare product for hair in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman plugged South Africa with a top-tier hair and skin care product, and people went wild in the comments.

TikTok user @tubbycontent dished out an impressive plug. The stunner unveiled a product she claims can be used for hair and skin. The young lady went on to showcase the Bentonite Clay product, which can be purchased at Dis-chem for R74.95.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News