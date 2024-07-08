A young lady took to social media to plug people with a skincare product that works for hair and skin

In the footage, she explained how to use the product, and the clip went viral online, gathering many views, likes and comments

The online community reacted to the hun's plug as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

A woman plugged South Africa with a top-tier hair and skin care product, and people went wild in the comments.

A lady showed off a product that she uses for skin and hair in a TikTok video. Image: @tubbycontent

Source: TikTok

Woman shares product that works for hair and skin

TikTok user @tubbycontent dished out an impressive plug. The stunner unveiled a product she claims can be used for hair and skin.

The young lady went on to showcase the Bentonite Clay product, which can be purchased at Dis-chem for R74.95. @tubbycontent says she uses the product on her face as a mask once a month as it is super strong, she says in the clip.

@tubbycontent said she mixes it with water or apple cider vinegar. She suggested it works better with apple cider vinegar, but one could also use water if they lack it.

"Add a little bit of turmeric every now and then, but not always, because turmeric is staining."

The young hun went on to say that the product can be used for your hair as it "helps hair grow." However, she stressed that removing the product from your hair could be a mission. She also said that the product lasts a long time.

Take a look at the product below:

Netizens love the lady skincare plug

Online users appreciated the stunner's plug as they took to her comments section to express their thoughts, and others inquired for more information.

Laperry Speech Therapist shared:

"Bentonite clay is great. I have been using it for many years, especially for my hair as well as for my skin, but I love the Aztec one. It can clear pimples like a pro!"

Marsha added:

"Bentonite clay is the best; I use to use it."

Chomie asked:

"How do you use it on your hair, dear?"

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Mix with water, remember not to use steel or metal, then apply it all over your hair, wait for 15 minutes, and rinse it off."

Divine online wrote:

"Does it help with extreme hyperpigmentation?"

Woman shares turmeric scrub recipe for dark spot removal

Briefly News previously reported that a lady shared a skin-brightening recipe in a video that amazed many people online. The clip went viral on social media.

TikTok user @tianadiys showed her viewers how she gets rid of dark spots and brightens her skin using turmeric and various other ingredients. In the clip, she unveiled how she prepared her mixture.

