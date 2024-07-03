A lady showed people how to get rid of dark spots and brighten their skin using simple ingredients

In the video, the stunner unveiled the products that she uses to make her mixture, and netizens were impressed

The online community reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to inquire more information

A lady shared a skin-brightening recipe in a video that amazed many people online. The clip went viral on social media.

A lady showed off her turmeric scrub recipe for dark spot removal in a TikTok video. Image: @tianadiys

Woman shares recipe for skin brightening turmeric scrub

TikTok user @tianadiys showed her viewers how she gets rid of dark spots and brightens her skin using turmeric and various other ingredients. In the clip, she unveiled how she prepared her mixture.

@tianadiys used one cup of sugar, two tablespoons of lemon juice, one tablespoon of turmeric powder, and honey. She also used two tablespoons of turmeric oil and mixed it all. @tianadiys added Dove cream and mixed everything together.

The young lady expressed in her TikTok caption that the turmeric scrub also helps with "hyperpigmentation."

The footage grabbed the attention of many people online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People love the lady skincare plug

Online users appreciated the lady's plug as they took to her comments section to express their thoughts, and others inquired for more information.

GloriaZiglow said:

"Very effective, guys. I used it before."

Cutie shared:

"It does smell,, but you will bath with your sponge and soap after the scrubbing."

User asked:

"Can the mixture stay for weeks/months?"

Haji beib commented:

"It's all body or only face?"

Lina Kutulam gushed over the lady's plug, saying:

"Very effective and natural."

