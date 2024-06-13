A lady took to social media to showcase a homemade juice recipe she uses for glowing skin, and peeps were impressed

The young lady unveiled all the items that she uses to make the juice, and the clip gathered many views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens loved the content as they flocked to the comments section to gush over her skin

One woman in the city of gold shared how she achieves flawless skin in a video that is making rounds online.

A lady showed off her homemade juice recipe for clear skin in a TikTok video. Image: @thandyd

Jozi woman shares homemade juice recipe for clear skin

A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @thandyd impressed many online users with her skincare remedy. The stunner revealed that the homemade juice she makes is a healthy juice recipe that she claims helps clear the skin.

In the footage shared by @thandyd, she showed off how she makes her homemade juice using one apple, carrot, orange pepper, ginger, lemon, mango, turmeric, and black pepper. She then blended them in the bending machine. She also added a glass of water and advised that individuals could save it for later.

The clip gathered many views, likes and comments and went on to become a hit on TikTok, leaving netizens amazed.

Watch the video below:

People love the lady skincare plug

Online users appreciated the lady's plug as they took to her comments section to express their thoughts, and others inquired for more information.

Yasmeen said:

"I truly appreciate this video because of my acne."

Nicole_Naicker added:

"Thanks, girl. I’ve been looking for something like this."

Khutjo Matsoma gushed over the lady's skin, saying:

"Your skin."

User shared:

"Our gut health is very important for our skin health. I understand why Nara makes everything from scratch."

NoxxNtwaizen expressed:

"And that skin is skinning."

