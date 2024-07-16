“Douwe Egberts Gets It”: Woman Creatively Uses Coffee Jar Lids As Candle Holders

A Western Cape woman saw that she could transform coffee jar lids into something unique

Using Douwe Egberts, the woman took the jars' lids apart and used them as cute candle holders

Social media users took to the comment section to share how they would creatively use the jars and lids

A local lady upcycled coffee jar lids into candle holders. Images: @luyandatabata

A woman living in the Western Cape realised she could easily turn coffee jar lids into something more useful.

Luyanda Tabata, who took to her home and lifestyle account (@winelandshomeandlife) on TikTok, shared a video discovering that the Douwe Egberts glass containers' lids could work as candle holders. In the clip, the woman uses a butter knife to separate the plastic part from the glass lid.

The creative woman then puts tealight candles into each glass lid and places them on a table as a decoration.

Luyanda wrote in her video:

"Douwe Egberts gets it."

Speaking to the public, she asked in her caption:

"Why did no one tell me one could actually open these lids? I wish I knew sooner. Late bloomer tendencies."

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their upcycling ideas

Many took to the comment section to express their thoughts on how they could use the coffee jar lids. Some also stated how surprised they were at the innovative design.

Sharing their suggestion, @noircallerid said:

"You should put some coloured sand or pebbles to hold the candle in place."

In awe, @janinebenson3 wrote:

"That’s a great idea. That would save so much money doing this trick."

@shezzy2000 told the online community how they used the entire jar:

"I keep all mine, wash them and use them to keep my herbs in the fridge, blueberries and cherry tomatoes! Yes, that coffee is too expensive. Let’s use every bit that comes with it."

@lerato_lifecoach said to Luyanda:

"You can even add water and let the candle float."

Woman upcycles Ice Tropez bottles into drinking glasses

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman in a TikTok video who showed people how they can reuse their alcohol bottles to stock up on kitchen utensils.

The woman used a lighter and string to cut the top of an Ice Tropez bottle and made it smooth by grinding it and sanding it down, impressing the internet with her skills.

