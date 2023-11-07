A South African woman impressed social media users with her DIY skills in a recent TikTok video

The TikTokker showed how she creatively upcycled an old paint bucket into a stunning woven basket.

Many netizens were impressed by her work and flooded the post's comments section with positive comments and questions

A woman created stunning baskets from old buckets in her yard. Image: @shirayeni

Source: TikTok

A crafty woman had South African social media users impressed by how she could upcycle an old paint bucket into a stunning woven basket.

DIY projects provide an opportunity to express your creativity and personalise your surroundings.

Whether you're painting a room, building a piece of furniture, or crafting a unique decoration, DIY projects allow you to put your own stamp on your home or life.

Woman makes beautiful baskets from old materials

A video shared by @shirayeni shows her taking old buckets and cutting the top parts of them with a saw before she cut and stuck a piece from an old woven mat onto the circumference of the bucket using a glue gun.

@shirayeni then glued a white cloth inside the bucket to give it an excellent modern and fresh look. The end result was impressive as she also showed how she styled the new baskets in her home.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the DIY baskets

Many netizens were impressed by @shirayeni's work and flooded the post's comments section with positive comments and questions.

blessed responded:

"Wow sthandwa saam inhle kakhulu. May the Almighty bless the work of your hands. I speak prosperity upon your life sisi."

Ronewa Nengovhela ❣ asked:

"Which glue are you using?"

ntha_bee wrote:

"At that time I have buckets in the back yard❤️❤️❤️❤️."

shobanasivapersad said:

"I love this idea, but I feel you should have did an elasticated top so you can remove and was easy."

AmaiM160 replied:

"Finally something I can do. Thank you mommy."

user7013098398824 commented:

"Viva mbokodo viva!! Ilizwe elamakhosikazi well done my dear."

Woman makes DIY marble coffee table

In another story, Briefly News reported that furniture is expensive, but thankfully, one DIY-skilled babe knows how to make and revamp her own.

A Mzansi woman amazed netizens with a video of how she made her stunning marble coffee table.

A video by @ktseshoka shows the block marble printed table in her beautifully decorated living room before she shows how she got her father to make her a basic wooden block table with her required measurements.

