A woman in a TikTok video showed people how they can reuse their alcohol bottles to stock up on kitchen utensils

The lady had some Ice Tropez empty bottles, and she did not want them to go to waste, so she got to work

The lady's video showing people how they could upcycle the same chop his bottles was a viral hit

The lady used the empty bottles in her kitchen.

A TikTok video shows a woman's Ice tropez bottle upcycling DIY project. Image: @deanmakesthings

Many people were impressed by the video of the DIY Queen. The lady's recycling idea for the Ice Tropez bottles was a viral heat and tiktok.

Women recycles Ice Tropez bottles

In a video by @deanmakesthings, a woman showed people how they can make a drinking glass out of empty alcohol bottles. The woman used a lighter and string to cut the top of the Ice Tropez bottle and made it smooth by grinding it and sanding it down. Watch the clip below:

SA applauds DIY Ice Tropez glass

Many people thought the woman was in genius. Peeps could not stop raving about the DIY. Read the comments below:

Naledyposh said:

"It's like having a branded glass if Ice Tropez was handing these out at an event you'd definitely want,"

user3176992814102 was impressed:

"You’re a superstar."

ntlear applauded:

"An adventurous intelligent woman I know."

Junior Mnisi laughed:

"She was fighting for her life while scrapping that bottle."

Queen__Agi loved the DIY:

"And Ice Tropez bottles are good quality."

PreshMaluks declared:

"I’m never buying glasses ever again kwami siyo phuza nge Ice Tropez…please do a wine glasses."

Briefly News previously reported that A young woman showcased her DIY skills by uprgrading her floor on TikTok.

TikTok user @ulendanaledi shared a video that has not only trended but has also become a source of inspiration for many. The video starts with the woman tiling her floor. As she began the project, it quickly became evident that it was no walk in the park.

At times she nearly gave up, but her relentless spirit prevailed. The result? A beautifully tiled floor that demonstrates her newfound expertise and dedication to the craft.

