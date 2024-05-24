A woman named Natasha Apleni tried using a butter knife to fix her broken headphones

In the hilarious TikTok video, the young lady heats the knife on the stove to get her headphones back to what it was

People in the video's comment section felt the woman's pain but also could not help but laugh at the situation

A young woman opted for a butter knife to fix her broken headphones. Images: @n_apleni

In a desperate attempt to fix her broken headphones, a young lady used a butter knife to get the job done.

Natasha Apleni, who uses the handle @n_apleni on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share how she tried to fix the electronic device. In the video, Natasha gives viewers a look at the blue headphones. The clip then cuts to the TikTokker heating a butter knife on a stove.

Next, Natasha uses the hot butter knife to "weld" her broken headphones, which, for a second, seems to work. However, she is back to square one when she tries to place it on her head.

Natasha captioned the video:

"I'm so defeated. I got these four months ago."

Watch the comical video below:

People react to woman fixing headphones

Natasha's hilarious video received over a million views on the app, with thousands rushing to the comment section.

@sineeee_n shared their experience with their headphones:

"Mine broke just like yours. I tried superglue, but it kept snapping."

@ayiwayid provided a solution:

"Girl, go ahead and buy some decorative duct tape."

@gee_380 also shared what they did to fix their headphones:

" I used a shoelace and wrapped it around my head along with the headphones. It worked."

Natasha laughed and replied:

"That's a real temporary solution."

@mpho_west gave Natasha her props:

"The good thing here is that you had a brilliant idea and executed it. Impressive."

Others in the comment section also wondered where the woman got her headphones.

