A video of a DJ and her crowd dancing to music playing on headphones has been circulating online

The funny footage shows the woman playing her set on the decks with no music audible in the actual video

Many SA netizens couldn’t help but disapprove of the strange party as they believed a groove needed to be noisy

A video of a DJ silently playing her set at a party left many Mzansi peeps baffled.

SA was not impressed by a female DJ and her crowd jamming in silence. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

The footage posted by Kulani (@kulanicool) shows a young woman jiving as she manipulates the DJ decks while sporting some headphones.

The clip goes on to reveal a crowd dancing with great energy as they too, rock headphones similar to the female DJs’.

The most hilarious part is that no music can be heard playing in the video, just chatter from the partygoers listening to the music in their ears.

Well, it is certainly a unique way to enjoy groove, that’s for sure. However, Mzansi peeps were not so convinced as they took to the comments to express their disapproval at the silent party.

@WillyWi80525686 replied:

“Just send the headphones to our houses once.”

@KalinkaYusuf commented:

“The purpose of groove is to make some noise.”

@Shaun_marumo wrote:

“No wonder tekete ke bokae!in case di headset tsa timela.”

@X_2_Zee said:

“Not in Mzansi.”

@makgoga01 responded:

“Nah lets chill at home and watch channel o...amasimba lah.”

@RudyStarseed reacted:

“Pure madness.”

@Konfidenxial commented:

“Not coming, I’d rather binge watch series the entire night.”

@Ronald_Zwide said:

“Weird andizi .”

