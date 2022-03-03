An online user caused some humorous commotion online when he shared a simple solution for DJs when playing at events

@SavageMaveriick shared a photo of a card machine placed next to a deejaying deck, saying it would solve song request problems at groove

While some South African online users thought it was a great idea, others found it completely silly

An online user has provided the solution to SA DJs who are often inconvenienced by song requests during their gigs.

An online shared the perfect plug to deal with song requests for DJs at groove. Image: @SavageMaveriick/Twitter

@SavageMaveriick shared a photo of a speed point machine placed next to a deejaying deck at an event. He captioned the tweet:

“Here is a plug to all the DJs who are tired of song requests at groove.”

The idea is that peeps should pay the DJ for their desired song, almost like how an old-school jukebox would work.

Saffas could not help but laugh at the post. While some thought it was a great idea, others just found it silly.

@SIYA_VS responded:

“And one thing about drunk people? They will swipe!”

@kagisomatthews replied:

“Lol it's a win win situation.”

@teeza2710 reacted:

“Jukebox.”

@nkasekgoni said:

“I hate how DJs think we go to gigs to enjoy the sh** ...they choose to pay.”

@Arnold_Von_Mash commented:

“I charge R300 per request. Print out a page & stick it on the booth.”

@AlphaMzanzi wrote:

“Good point…maybe DJs should consider charging per each song played.”

Mzansi amused by cheaper DJ alternative

In another DJ story, Briefly News previously reported on that web influencer Daniel Marven is back with another funny video, and this time it is of a DJ who has a rather peculiar deejaying method and interesting dance moves.

The video was shared on Twitter recently and sees a man wearing earphones dancing in an exaggerated manner as he fiddles with the turntable buttons and knobs. Daniel posted the video as an example of what to expect when one hires a DJ with lower rates instead of an ‘expensive’ one.

His fellow online followers couldn’t help but poke fun at the post and made fun of the man’s dance moves.

@T_sweetSA said:

“But the effort is on point.”

