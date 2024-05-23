A content creator shared a video of three women going up against a tiny lizard on a wall at their house

A lady in a yellow dress bravely and comically scoots the curtain for the lizard to exit through the window

Armed with a broom and mop, all three ladies let out a scream and ran away when the tiny reptile moved

Three women attempted to rid their house of a lizard. Images: @growingseedsa

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a video of three women, which may have included herself, reacting to a lizard they spotted in their home.

Content creator Puseletso Tsotetsi went to her TikTok account (@growingseedsa) to post a video showing how courageous the women were when encountering the reptile. At the beginning of the short clip, a lady in a yellow dress points to where the lizard is on the brick wall.

The video then cuts to the lady using a broom to move the curtain so the lizard can exit their home. Two other women watch on as the hero tries to fulfil her duties. However, as soon as the lizard moves, so do the three women. The group runs away and screams, which then turns into laughter before the clip ends.

A caption for the post read:

"Hayi ke, men are important people."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Netizens share their laughter at the comical clip

Laughing emojis and similarly unique stories flooded the woman's comment section.

@mamellokt laughed and shared with TikTokkers:

"This video reminds me of my sisters, my mom and I when a lizard gets into the house."

@ntshepeng01 shared their story of a rodent:

"I slept in my son’s room for three months because there was a mouse in mine. I fogged the house, but still haven’t found it."

@keoratile4eva also shared their tale of fear:

"I'm guilty as charged. I waited outside for almost two hours for someone to take it out of the house."

@smpho360 wrote in the comment section:

"Bathong! They don't bite, you can pick it up."

Source: Briefly News