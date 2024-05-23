A woman on Facebook showed off her interior design skills as she redecorated her one-room rental

She posted her transformation on a Facebook group that sells linen

After sharing her idea of a masterpiece, she invited comments by asking her groupmates to let her know how she could enhance the beauty of her home and they listed numerous things

A woman on Facebook proudly shared the beauty of her one-room home on a Facebook group.

The woman, Mpumeh Lelo Hlapi Chili, shared her beautiful one-room rental place on a Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen.

Mpumeh’s cosy corner

Mpumeh showed off her neat space with a beautifully decorated bed covered in two-tone blue linen, a chest of drawers, a television, a wardrobe, a fridge and a kitchen area.

The post, which was made public only hours ago, attracted 2K likes and 204 comments.

An opened can of worms

Mpumeh asked her groupmates for advice and thoughts on her place and they did not disappoint with their advice:

@Bianca Ribeiro listed a list of things that needed fixing:

Change direction of your bed to face your TV (more space in the kitchen area). Put the microwave on top of the fridge (more counter space). Get shorter curtains or even blinds from Pep, it will make the room look bigger and neater.

"Your stove is in a danger spot... Change the table and the cupboard so that the stove is against the wall. Also you might want to get wallpaper for the area where your stove is to prevent oil on the concrete. I'd also move your cupboard with clothes in against the TV and put those things and your basket on the side so it's 'hidden'."

@Ria Joubert suggested a different colour for the curtains:

"I think with grey curtains.... everything looks perfect."

@Esther Matshidiso ll

"Neat and tidy, can you fix your curtains and remove your dishcloth from the stove, my dear friend? Sharp, ne."

Briefly News reported about a Nelspruit man who posted before and after photos of his dreary bedroom on an interior décor group. The newly-renovated bedroom was a completely different space as it received a new coat of paint.

People in the comments were impressed with the transformation and offered encouragement. The first photo shows a room with barely painted concrete walls and a small bed covered in old sheets under a window with no bars.

