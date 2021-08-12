Creative Woman Uses Plastic Bottles to Make Brooms: 'Needs Her Work to Go Viral'

Creativity has found its place in the hands of a capable woman who uses her talent to make brooms from discarded plastic bottles

Her handiwork has taken social media by storm as people hailed her unique abilities and creative drive

A Facebook page, @qwaqwanews, shone the spotlight on the entrepreneur in hopes that her work will soon go viral

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman has been hailed as creative for her work in converting plastic bottles into brooms which she, in turn, sells to make a living.

A post displaying several pictures of the entrepreneur crafting the domestic cleaning tools was published on Facebook by Qwaqwa News.

A local woman has been hailed as creative for her work in converting plastic bottles into brooms which she then sells to make a living. Image: @qwaqwanews/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The page noted the importance of shining the spotlight on creative individuals who work hard to make a living with a caption that read:

"This woman entrepreneur turns plastic bottle waste into brooms for cleaning. This woman needs her work to go viral on the networks so that her work can be highlighted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"#Qwaqwanews has always been the right online platform promoting hard-working people in this country."

Not surprisingly, the post was received positively as one user after another on the social network shared it with the objective of the woman's handiwork reaching a wider audience.

In the end, it was shared more than 3 000 times while it attracted nearly 2 000 reactions. Some users were eager to track the creative entrepreneur down while others expressed their willingness to support her work.

Briefly News took a look at the heartwarming responses to the post.

Ke Fifi said:

"Anyone knows how I could get hold of the lady? I have people who are willing to assist her ASAP."

Deon Marillier expressed:

"Brilliant, we need her details to order."

Rosinah Poloko noted:

"Amazing work, creativity ngwana wetsho emang bo mme."

Uvesen Ramiah wrote:

"Talk about recycling and sustainability. My god, brilliant."

Bra Tangos commented:

"Where is she from? I want her number, please. I have the same idea."

Local car manufacturing company Mureza has Mzansi feeling all kinds of inspired

In other inspiring news, Briefly News previously shone the spotlight on a local automotive manufacturing company which has Mzansi's attention as it readies to roll out a first of its kind vehicle model into the southern African market.

Mureza Auto Company has revealed that it is releasing the first batch of its Prim8 hatchback vehicle into a saturated continental and global automotive market next week.

The cars were assembled at a plant located in Rosslyn, Pretoria with the movers and shakers getting over the line in spite of the economic challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Briefly.co.za