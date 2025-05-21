Who is Mary Earps' partner? A look into the Lioness' personal life

An outstanding career marked by several accolades has fueled ongoing curiosity about Mary Earps' partner and personal life. Although single and private, the Lionesses’ goalkeeper has acknowledged the challenge of balancing fame with personal space. In an interview, she said:

It’s hard being in the public eye, trying to have your own space, time and private life.

Mary Earps of PSG during the semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC at Parc des Princes. Photo: Dan Mullan, Franco Arland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mary Earps is an English goalkeeper playing for Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team .

and the . Despite her public profile, she has never confirmed any romantic relationships .

. In 2022, an Instagram photo raised dating rumours, but the Lioness shot-stopper offered no confirmation.

Profile summary

Full name Mary Alexandra Earps Nickname Mary Queen of Stops, Mearps Gender Female Date of birth 7 March 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth West Bridgford, Nottingham, England Current residence Paris, France Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Julie Earps Father David Earps Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School The Becket School University Loughborough University Profession Professional footballer (goalkeeper) Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Who is Mary Earps' partner?

The goalkeeper has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship. In 2022, rumours surfaced concerning Mary Earps' boyfriend after she posted an Instagram picture with a man allegedly named Lorenzo Sarasa Alastuey. She captioned the post:

Lovely evening at @mcr_champions gala dinner with my Spanish amigo. Great to hear that Manchester is leading the way to ensure all girls in Manchester schools will get equal access to football.

Despite the speculation, neither Earps nor Alastuey has confirmed any information regarding their alleged relationship.

Facts about Mary Earps. Photo: Visionhaus on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Mary Earps gay?

Despite ongoing speculation surrounding Mary Earps' sexuality, she has not publicly addressed or confirmed any details about it. The England goalkeeper keeps her romantic life private, leaving fans uncertain about her sexual orientation.

Is Mary Earps dating Lauren Hemp?

While rumours have linked the England No. 1 to fellow Lioness and Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, the two are not in a relationship. Since 2023, Hemp has been publicly dating Sheffield United midfielder Ashley Hodson, according to The Sun.

Mary Earps of England during a training session at St Georges Park in April 2025. Photo: Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA

Source: Getty Images

Who is Mary Earps?

Mary Earps is an English professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Paris Saint-Germain football club and the England national team. With a decorated career, she has won numerous accolades, including the Golden Glove at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

While there has been growing interest in Mary Earps' relationship and personal life, she remains focused on her football career. In a 2024 interview with FIFA, the veteran goalkeeper shared her thoughts on her football career, stating:

I just love playing football. I love pulling off saves. I love the heat of battle. Those big-pressure moments, I feel like it's all so much fun. It's what you work for your entire life since you're a kid diving around in the mud, then working hard when it's really ugly and when nobody's watching. Those are the big moments you do it for, in the big tournaments.

Mary Earps during a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC at Parc des Princes in May 2025. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Source: Getty Images

About Mary Earps' nickname

According to Goal.com, the Lioness goalkeeper has been given several nicknames by both fans and teammates, including Mearps, Burps, and Mary Queen of Stops.

She earned the Mary Queen of Stops nickname due to her impressive performances on the goal line. When asked about it, she told Sky Sports Edition:

I don’t know if that came from the Euros or the World Cup, I’m not really sure. But it's not the worst thing I’ve been called, so I’ll definitely take it.

Facts about Mary Earps' parents

She was born to Julie and David Earps, who raised her alongside her brother Joel and sister Annabelle. In a 2023 interview on the team's official site, the English goalkeeper spoke about how her parents helped shape her football journey. She said:

When I was younger, my mum and dad were keen to get me involved in all sports and activities. It gave me a real appetite for, first of all, athleticism as a whole and fitness and exercise, but it also allowed me to find out what I really liked. That, as a whole, helped build my confidence.

What is Mary Earps' net worth?

According to The Mirror and Daily Express, the multi-award-winning goalkeeper has an estimated net worth of £2.4 million (approximately $3 million). She has accumulated this wealth through her successful football career.

Mary Earps of England at The King Power At Den Dreef Stadium in April 2025. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Mary Earps' husband? Mary, Queen of Stops is not married, so she does not have a husband.

Mary, Queen of Stops is not married, so she does not have a husband. What is Mary Earps' height? The professional goalkeeper stands at 5 feet 8 inches, approximately 173 cm tall.

The professional goalkeeper stands at 5 feet 8 inches, approximately 173 cm tall. Where is Mary Earps from? She was raised in West Bridgford, Nottingham.

She was raised in West Bridgford, Nottingham. Does Mary Earps have any siblings? According to Daily Mail, she has two younger siblings, Joel and Annabelle.

The growing curiosity about Mary Earps' partner and personal life has been fueled by her on-field success and private lifestyle. Despite the interest, the English goalkeeper has not confirmed any relationship and remains focused on her football career.

