Get to know Stanley Nwabali: A closer look at his football career

Stanley Nwabali went viral after his epic performance as the Nigerian goalkeeper for AFCON 2023. He won man of the match and secured the Super Eagles to the finals after he saved two penalties in the semi-final clash against South Africa during the 2023 AFCON. Here are more intriguing facts about the Nigerian shot-stopper.

Nigerian professional footballer Stanley Nwabali is one of the best African goalkeepers for 2024. His numerous clean sheets and proactive style in the game make him one of the best. Due to his good records, in 2024, he was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu GCFR.

Profile summary

Full name Stanley Bobo Nwabali Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1996 Age 28 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 6'5" (196 cm) Weight 82 kg Father Chief Godspower Onyekam Abali Profession Football Goalkeeper Social media Instagram

Who is Stanley Nwabali?

Stanley Nwabali is a Nigerian professional footballer famous for his shot-stopping prowess and unwavering composure. His background is deeply rooted in Nigerian football, shaped by his admiration for German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, whom he considers his role model.

How old is Stanley Nwabali?

The Nigerian goalkeeper's age as of January 2025 is 28. He was born on 10 June 1996. He celebrated his birthday with a post on Instagram in June 2024 stating:

Happy birthday to me. It's always been a journey of belief and determination. I wish my very self all I have prayed for. Cheers to good life.

Where is Stanley Nwabali from?

The footballer hails from Imo State, the eastern part of Nigeria. Stanley Nwabali's father was Chief Godspower Onyekam Abali, a surveyor. According to ESPN, the Super Eagles goalkeeper suffered a personal loss after his father passed away on 15 November 2024.

The news was kept from Nwabali until after the 2025 AFCON qualifier against Benin. He missed the Rwanda match, which made him grieve and visit his family. Then, on 1 January 2025, he lost his mother. He wrote a caption on X stating:

RIP mom, worst year of my life already.

In which state is Nwabali?

The shot-stopper was raised in Rivers State, Nigeria, to an Igbo Christian family. In the Igbo language, the meaning of Nwabali is 'child of the night'.

Career

Nwabali began his professional career in 2019 as a football striker with Go Round FC in Omoku, Nigeria. He joined Enyimba in 2020 and helped the team win the Nigeria Professional Football League title in 2021. Nwabali also played for Lobi Stars and Katsina United.

Stanley Nwabali's transfer to the international field was his debut for Nigeria in 2021 in a friendly match against Mexico in Los Angeles, United States. He gained recognition for his impressive performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they won first runner-up.

Which team is Stanley Nwabali playing for?

Stanley Nwabali's current teams are the football club Chippa United in South Africa and the Nigeria national team. He joined Chippa United in 2022.

Stanley Nwabali's journey to stardom

As Soccernet published, Nwabali's outstanding performance at the 2023 AFCON earned him the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, the second-highest honour in the state. The Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, gave him.

As published in The Authority, the governor also praised his performance in a statement saying:

Stanley Nwabali's dexterity and determination in the ongoing AFCON tournament embody the spirit of every Rivers youth. His remarkable saves inspire us all. Congratulations to Nwabali and the entire Super Eagles team for their victories so far. We believe in your abilities and wish you triumph in the finals.

The Punch Newspaper also shared on X that His Royal Majesty Nzeobi Amida, the ruler of the Mgbede community in Egbema Kingdom in Rivers State, honoured him with the Ugo Egbema chieftaincy title, meaning The Pride of Egbema Kingdom. This was in recognition of his outstanding performance at the 2023 AFCON.

Exploring Stanley Nwabali's love life

The Chippa United goalkeeper is allegedly married to Nkechi Nwabali, and they have two kids. His family picture has been making rounds on the internet, and a romantic video of Stanley Nwabali's wife kissing the goalkeeper was shared on TikTok. He has not publicly accepted these claims or talked about them.

What is Stanley Nwabali's net worth?

The goalkeeper's net worth is uncertain. Nevertheless, he is among the leading players in the country with a whopping salary.

How much does Nwabali earn?

Stanley Nwabali's salary from Chippa United is approximately $10,000 monthly, plus bonuses and sponsorships. When converted to Nigerian currency, his monthly wage exceeds ₦15.7 million, with a weekly income of around ₦3.6 million.

His market value has fluctuated, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €250,000 in January and €550,000 in June 2024. Following his spectacular performance at the AFCON, Chippa United set a price tag of €2 million on the goalkeeper.

Stanley Nwabali is on the path to becoming one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. His unique skill on the goalpost has opened doors for him, and fans are keen to see more impressive feats from him.

