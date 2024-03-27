Who is Paxton from Skeem Saam? Meet actor Thabiso Molokomme

Paxton Kgomo from Skeem Saam, real name Thabiso Molokomme, is an upcoming South African actor. His debut on the SABC1 edutainment soap opera in 2022 made him an instant sensation across the country. This article highlights lesser-known facts about the actor's life away from the screen.

Thabiso Molokomme plays Paxton on SABC1's Skeem Saam. Photo: @_thabisom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thabiso Molokomme has proved to be a remarkable talent within two years of his debut as an actor. His performance on Skeem Saam earned him a cult following who voted him South Africa's Best Actor in 2023. He is also an academic genius who graduated cum laude from the University of Johannesburg.

Thabiso Molokomme's profile summary

Full name Thabiso Molokomme Date of birth May 12, 2001 Age 22 years in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christian Height 1.78 m (5 feet 10 inches) Gender Male Education University of Johannesburg (Operations Management) Wits University (Introduction to Finance and Investment) Capricorn High School (2018) Profession Actor, television presenter Years active 2022 to date Known for Portraying Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok LinkedIn

Who is Thabiso Molokomme?

Thabiso Molokomme is an upcoming South African actor. He came into the limelight in 2022 after his critically acclaimed performance as Paxton Kgomo on the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

He joined the TV show in 2022 as a troublesome Grade 8 student at Turfloop High School. His father on the show is Mr Kgomo (portrayed by actor Lebogang Elephant), an employee at Turfloop Hospital.

After landing the role, the actor shared his excitement about joining one of South Africa's most-watched soapies. He hopes his acting will have a positive impact on the youth.

I know that Skeem Saam will change my life, but at the same time, it will enable me to inspire so many young people positively, not only from my province but our continent.

Apart from acting, Thabiso is building a career as a television presenter. He previously worked on the SABC1 youth show YoTV. The actor is also passionate about philanthropy. In 2019, he co-founded Give a Child a Book, an NGO that empowers less fortunate schools across South Africa.

Top 5 facts about Thabiso Molokomme, aka Paxton from Skeem Saam. Photo: @_thabisom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Thabiso Molokomme was voted South Africa's best actor

Thabiso's role on Skeem Saam has earned him a loyal fanbase that voted him as the Best Actor at the 2023 Royalty Soapie Awards. It was his first major award since his career debut about a year earlier in 2022.

The actor, who openly credits God for his early success, took to Instagram to thank his growing followers.

The viewers of South Africa have decided-I am their best actor. God never disappoints. While I sleep, He's still working. Just began my acting career about a year back but I was honoured to be nominated amongst legends I look up to. Thank you Mzansi, Kealeboga ka pelo yaka kamoka. I'm truly humbled.

How old is Thabiso Molokomme?

Thabiso Molokomme's age in 2024 is 22 years. He was born on May 12, 2001, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Where does Paxton from Skeem Saam come from?

The talented actor was born and raised in Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa. Little is known about Thabiso Molokomme's parents, but his SABC Education bio reveals he was raised by a single parent. He has yet to reveal if he has any siblings.

Thabiso Molokomme and his mother at the 6th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at The Galleria. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Is Paxton from Skeem Saam gay?

The upcoming star has not publicly addressed his sexual orientation but has been linked to a female both onscreen and offscreen. In June 2022, he sparked dating rumours with fellow Skeem Saam actress Mosa Nkwashu after going on a coffee date and uploading the pictures on their Instagram pages.

Mosa plays Thabiso's love interest, Lewatle, in the SABC1 edutainment soapie. She has yet to confirm or deny whether she is Thabiso Molokomme's girlfriend in real life.

What did Paxton Kgomo study?

The actor has a diploma in Operations Management from the University of Johannesburg. He graduated in May 2022 with 20 distinctions and celebrated the achievement with a post on X that read:

20 Distinctions at 20. May you find inspiration from my story to press and continue if you are not okay because of academics. The joy of having your rents DRESS UP and travel through the NUnexplainable

Thabiso had to juggle school with work by taking online classes during the last two years of his diploma. He would study at night and film for YoTV during the day. While talking to the Daily Sun, the actor revealed that education gave him the needed skills and urged those still studying to persevere till the end.

It also taught me life skills I would not have learnt if I didn't prioritize my education. Opportunity always meets preparation as my boss on Skeem Saam always says.

The actor's excellent performance did not go unnoticed by the University of Johannesburg. He revealed in an Instagram post that the Dean of Engineering and Built Environment placed him on the Dean's Honours Roll and even invited him for breakfast.

The Dean of my Faculty-Engineering and built environment invited me for breakfast in honour of my academic excellence and placement on the Deans honours roll...This award is for the young Thabiso who was told he is dumb because of his big head, would never amount to anything and was always laughed at whenever he would lift his hand to speak in primary.

Thabiso also has a certificate in Introduction to Finance and Investments from the University of the Witwatersrand. According to his LinkedIn profile, he did the short course from February 2023 to June 2023.

Thabiso Molokommed graduated with 20 distinctions. Photo: @_thabisom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thabiso Molokomme's salary

It is unclear how much the actor makes from his role on Skeem Saam, but the soapie's actors and actresses get varying salaries based on their roles. The highest-earning stars earn between R25,000 and R50,000 per month, while the lowest-paid stars earn from R15,000.

Supporting actors on Skeem Saam are paid between R1,500 and R6,000 per call. Thabiso Molokomme's net worth is estimated to be around $100,000, according to various online sources, including Buzz South Africa.

Is Thabiso Molokomme still alive in real life?

Actor Thabiso Molokomme is alive in real life. His onscreen role as Paxton on Skeem Saam is also still alive, and no plans have been revealed to write him off the show's storyline.

Thabiso Molokomme is a Steers brand ambassador. Photo: @_thabisom om Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thabiso Molokomme, aka Paxton Kgomo from Skeem Saam, is a rising star to watch out for. He is one of the few upcoming actors whose talent and hard work made them instant sensations across South Africa.

READ ALSO: Who is Nhlanhla Kunene, aka Tsiki Tsiki from Adulting?

Briefly.co.za highlighted interesting facts about upcoming South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene. He is best known for his role as Eric 'Tsiki Tsiki' in the Showmax original series Adulting.

Kunene often portrays gangsta roles onscreen, but he is a humble person in real life. Check the article for more on his rise in South Africa's entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News