Who is actress Mosa Nkwashu, AKA Lewatle from Skeem Saam?

Skeem Saam has been one of South Africa's most beloved soapies since it hit the small screen in October 2011. The show has seen many memorable characters since its inception, including teen Lewatle. Lewatle from Skeem Saam’s real name is Mosa Nkwashu, but what else do we know about the actor behind the character?

Besides being a talented young actress, Mosa has also significantly succeeded in pageantry. Mosa Nkwashu’s biography is summarised below before we discuss her role in Skeem Saam, her accolades in pageantry, and further details of her personal life.

Mosa Nkwashu's profile summary

Full name Mosa Nkwashu Date of birth 2007 (month and date unknown) Age 17 years old in 2024 Birthplace Mahwelereng, Limpopo, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actress and model Education Curro Thatchfield High School Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Mosa's freshly booming career in acting is not her only passion that is seeing massive success. The South African actress also has a blossoming modelling career, winning various beauty pageants. Mosa has also been scouted by USA-based scouting agencies when visiting the United States of America.

Mosa Nkwashu's personal life

Born in Mahwelereng in Limpopo, Mosa Nkwashu's humble beginnings did not slow down her acting career. Mosa is still in her teens but has already become a household name through her role as Lewatle from Skeem Saam. Here is what we know about the confident figure behind her on-screen character.

How old is Mosa Nkwashu?

The actress's full birthdate has not been publicly disclosed. Most online reports state her birth year as 2007, making Lewatle from Skeem Saam’s age 17 in 2024.

Mosa Nkwashu’s boyfriend

In June 2022, The South African reported that Mosa and fellow Skeem Saam cast member Thabiso Molokomme sparked dating rumours after both posted photos of them on a recent coffee date.

The dating rumours were never confirmed, and the photos have since been removed from their Instagram accounts. It is believed she is single as of 2024.

Mosa Nkwashu’s net worth

An authority source has not confirmed the actress's net worth. However, her most reported net worth is $50,000.

Who plays Lewatle in Skeem Saam?

Mosa Nkwashu's role in Skeem Saam is the talented local actress' first on-screen role. She joined the cast and has been starring in the show since she was a teenage student at Turfloop High. Lewatle has a crush on a fellow student, Paxton.

Played by actor Thabiso Molokomme, Paxton is a troublemaker known for his bullying and poor treatment of fellow learners. Mosa's character Lewatle expresses her feelings for Paxton, and he uses that to gain her as an ally and keep her out of trouble, to Lewatle's detriment.

Mosa Nkwashu on her role as Lewatle in Skeem Saam

In January 2022, Mosa was joined by fellow talents Phillip Thobejane (Mahlatse), Zizo Sobhutyu (Mosebjadi), Mahlatse Moropo (Letetswe), and Thabiso Molokomme (Paxton Kgomo) in an interview with SowetanLIVE. They were asked about their feelings regarding their new roles, and Mosa said:

There are so many emotions running through my body but I’m mostly feeling overwhelmed, yet honoured. I'm super-excited because it’s my first time appearing on TV and this is about to be a new stepping stone in my journey.

Pageantry achievements

Mosa has succeeded in pageantry, winning various titles over the years. According to Mosa's Facebook page, she won Miss Centurion Schools 2018 and Miss Grand SA Young Grand Supreme 2019. Mosa was the first runner-up at Miss Elite 2019.

She was selected to represent South Africa in the International Junior Miss Internationals 2024/5 in the USA, held in Virginia Beach between December 21, 2024, and January 7, 2025. Speaking to SNL24, she expressed her wish to partake in the event and how she is focusing on it, saying:

'I use my vision board to follow through my mission and hold myself accountable. As part of my short-term goals, I dedicated my time to academic excellence. I want to make the most out of the opportunity to represent South Africa at International Junior Miss 2025, to learn a new skill every day.'

Mosa also mentioned in the same interview that she challenges herself by diving into parts of her life she has not previously focused on. She added:

And I challenge myself by tapping into aspects of my life that I never explore. I commit to being happy and improving myself in areas that I fall short in.'

Mosa feels her international experience will motivate her loved ones and those who look up to her to pursue their dreams. The local actress has also expressed that there are various associated costs with the process, accumulating to R160,000, and she requires funding. Mosa further explained to SNL:

I would like to request sponsorship to help me realise my dreams and to be a step closer to achieving my long-term goals. For me to be able to participate in the International Junior Miss 2025 pageant representing South Africa, there are certain costs that need to be covered and I’m asking for donations and sponsorship from people, corporates and the public sector.

Social media profiles

As of February 12, 2024, the actress has 41K followers on her Instagram page. Her TikTok account has 157.6K followers, and her Facebook page has 1.7K friends.

Mosa Nkwashu's acting career skyrocketed through her role as Lewatle in Skeem Saam, her first acting role to date. Despite being her only role on the small screen, her short-term career has made her a household name for fans, and she has an ever-growing fanbase.

