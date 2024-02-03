Who is Seneo Mabengano, best known as Khumo from Muvhango?

Khumo from Muvhango is a TV character who captured the hearts of many adoring fans. Khumo from Muvhango’s real name is Seneo Mabengano, an equally loved figure by fans of the series. What do we know about the up-and-coming actress?

Khumo from Muvhango’s real name is Seneo Mabengano. Photo: @seneo_bambino on Instagram (modified by author)

Seneo Mabengano may be a rising star in South Africa through her role as Khumo. Still, she was already relatively well-known in her home country of Botswana after winning Miss Botswana 2015. Here is Seneo Mabengano’s biography before we detail more regarding Seneno's career.

Seneo Mabengano's profile summary

Full name Seneo Paige Mabengano Date of birth 27 April 1996 Age 28 years old in 2024 Birthplace Botswana Nationality Batswana Ethnicity Motswana/Greek Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents George Papadopoulos, mother’s name unknown Profession Actress, illustrator, fine artist, model, film producer and scriptwriter Education Limkokwing University Net worth $250,000 (most often reported) Social media Instagram TikTok

Seneo entered and won Miss Botswana 2015, then set her sights on bigger and better things and joined the cast of South African soapie Muvhango in 2022. The actress lives between Botswana, South Africa, and Malaysia.

How old is Seneo Mabengano?

Seneo Mabengano (age 28 years as of 2024) was born on 27 April 1996 in Botswana, Africa.

Seneo Mabengano is best known as Khumo from Muvhango but has many areas of expertise, including modeling. Photo: @seneo_bambino on Instagram (modified by author)

Seneo Mabengano’s husband

There are talks of who Khumo from Muvhango’s husband could be since her on-screen character has a whirlwind love life. Seneo is reportedly single as of 2024.

Seneo Mabengano’s parents

Seneo Mabengano’s mother, Mosa Queen Mabengano, raised her and her brother, Katso Kush Mabengano, under what she described as traditional values. Mosa Queen passed away when Seneo was 13 years of age.

Seneo's father was not around for most of her life, and she met him for the first time after 20 years in 2016. She said that she hoped to enter Miss Botswana and perhaps Miss World could make it easier for her to find her father, as her family did not know much about him except that his name was George Papadopoulos. As per Botswana Youth, Seneo explained:

I finally found my Dad on Google from there by what I’d call the guidance of God. I managed to reach him on Facebook, and this was on the 27th of May 2015, before I even knew that in September of the same year, I’ll be crowned Miss Botswana. This was all God’s special plan for me.

Seneo Mabengano joined the Muvhango cast in 2022. Photo: @seneo_bambino on Instagram (modified by author)

Social media profiles

Seneo Mabengano’s Instagram page has 21K followers as of January 25, 2024. Her Facebook page has 71K followers, and her TikTok account has 107.6K followers.

Seneo Mabengano's career in entertainment is just taking off, leaving limited information available on her life. Seneo is a rising star to look out for, with a short yet impactful acting career that is evolving daily.

