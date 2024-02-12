Who is Winnie from 'Scandal!', the actress Fundiswa Ngcobo?

Winnie from Scandal! is one of the most beloved characters in South Africa. Winnie from Scandal!’s real name is Fundiswa Ngcobo, and she is a rising star with a passion for her craft. Who is Fundiswa? Keep reading to know all we could find about her.

Winnie from 'Scandal!’s real name is Fundiswa Ngcobo, a talented South African actress. Photo: @mafu_ndiswa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress spoke to Sunday World about the opportunity to play her scandalous character on Scandal!, saying:

'I have always known that I was destined for greatness. I had a wish that when my things finally align, I go on a platform where I will be seen, but this role came as a surprise.'

Fundiswa Ngcobo's profile summary and bio

Full name Fundiswa Ngcobo Date of birth June 17, 1994 Age 29 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actress, model, and voice-over artist Education International Hotel School and Creative Arts College Social media profiles Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

In the same interview, Fundiswa also mentioned she had a son who was four years old at the time (September 2022). However, she does not discuss her private life; otherwise, little is known about her family life. What do we know about the actress behind the scandalous character she portrays?

How old is Fundiswa Ngcobo from Scandal!?

The actress was born on June 17, 1994, making Fundiswa Ngcobo’s age 29 at the time of writing. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she will be 30 on June 17, 2024.

Born on June 17, 1994, Fundiswa was 29 years old at the time of writing. Photo: @mafu_ndiswa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Fundiswa Ngcobo’s boyfriend

SNL24 discussed how Fundiswa Ngcobo's onscreen character, Winnie, had a rocky romantic life, as seen with her experience with Thabang, her ex-partner played by actor Sheldon Marema. This increased curiosity regarding who her real-life boyfriend is, but she is believed to be single as of 2024.

She confirmed her relationship status as single through an interview with Sunday World in September 2022, expressing she is focusing on herself.

Fundiswa said: 'At the moment, no! I am not in a relationship. I would say I am knocking on doors but I am kicking them down, building my career. When I am not shooting, I am writing, because I’m also a creative writer. I also like spending time with my son.'

Fundiswa Ngcobo’s career

The actress's future in entertainment started when she was engaged in theatre, being involved in a theatre production called Jabulani South Africa. Fundiswa Ngcobo’s role in Uzalo helped her break into the acting world through a minor role, a sign of greater things to come.

Fundiswa then landed the role of Winnie in Scandal! in 2021, which is considered her most significant to date. SowetanLIVE reported that the timing could not have been better, as Fundiswa landed her role in Scandal! in the same year she told her sister if she did not land a role, she would give up on her acting dream.

The emerging TV star's Facebook page mentions that she works at the Radisson RED Hotel in Johannesburg, Rosebank. However, it is still unknown whether she previously worked there or still does as of 2024.

Hailing from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, Fundiswa began her passion for acting in theatre. Photo: Photo: @mafu_ndiswa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fundiswa Ngcobo on her role on Scandal!

Fundiswa expressed to Sunday World during the same interview referenced previously that she does not condone her controversial onscreen character Winnie's actions, although she does understand the character's complex thought process.

Fundiswa said: 'Making moves on a sibling’s partner is not something I would advise anyone to do. Winnie carried her sister’s child in exchange for education, further adding: 'The character I portray has no similarities with me, except that we both love family, but I would not take it to an extent of falling pregnant for my sister, that is extra.'

She added: 'I understand where Winnie is coming from. I have a beautiful four-year-old son, so I know that when a woman falls pregnant, they bond with the child as it grows inside her, which makes it difficult to detach once the baby is born. So her wanting to be there to nurture [the baby] is normal.'

Fundiswa Ngcobo’s education

Fundisa attended the International Hotel School, graduating in Hospitality Management. The actress also participated in Creative Arts College, obtaining a qualification in Performing Arts.

Fundiswa Ngcobo’s income

Winnie from Scandal!’s salary is often reported as R40,000 monthly. However, this has not been confirmed by an authority source.

The actress posts about her son and daily life on her Instagram page. Photo: @mafu_ndiswa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Social media profiles

As of January 29, 2024, Winnie from Scandal!’s Instagram page has 12.6K followers. Fundiswa's X (Twitter) page has 707 followers, and her TikTok account has 377K followers. Fundiswa also has 4.9K friends on her Facebook page.

Fundiswa Ngcobo is a rising star in the acting world but has already featured in memorable roles that have cemented her as a notable figure to look out for. Keep an eye out on her social media platforms to see what exciting projects she gets up to next!

READ ALSO: Georgia Kreischer: What you need to know about Bert Kreischer's eldest daughter?

Briefly.co.za wrote about Georgia Kreischer, best known as American comedian Bert Kreischer's eldest daughter. Where is she as of 2024?

The above article discusses everything about Georgia's life, including her education, siblings, and relationship with her parents.

Source: Briefly News