Georgia Kreischer: What you need to know about Bert Kreischer's eldest daughter?

American comedian Bert Kreischer has a successful career in entertainment and a supportive family backing his comedic profession every step of the way. Bert Kreischer's eldest daughter, Georgia, has especially attracted fans. Who is Georgia Kreischer?

Bert Kreischer’s daughter is a reclusive figure, leaving limited information available on her life. Here is a summary of Georgia Kreischer's biography before we discuss the little information available, along with details of her famous father's life.

Georgia Kreischer's profile summary and bio

Full name Georgia Mae Kreischer Date of birth June 8, 2004 Age 19 at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Female Height 165 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Blue Parents Bert Kreischer and LeeAnn Kreischer Siblings One sister (Ila Kreischer) Education Louisville High School and the University of Oregon Native language English

Georgia Kreischer may be out of the limelight, but her famous comedian father, Bert Kreischer, does provide insights into their family life through his social media. Bert and his wife frequently post about their children's milestones and daily activities.

Georgia Kreischer

Georgia Kreischer may be part of a famous family, yet she lives a life mainly out of the public eye. Her age undoubtedly influences how little we know of Georgia, but some limited information is available online. Here is what we know.

How old is Georgia Kreischer?

The celebrity child was born on June 8, 2004, making Georgia Kreischer’s age 19 at the time of writing. She will be 20 on June 8, 2024, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where was Georgia Kreischer born?

Georgia is an American citizen born in Los Angeles, California. She still resides there as of 2024.

What school is Georgia Kreischer going to?

The celebrity child attended Louisville High School, which she graduated from in 2022. Georgia Kreischer’s college is the University of Oregon, which she still attends as of 2024.

Bert Kreischer

Comedian Bert Kreischer made a name by delivering a unique sense of comedy while shirtless. Once describing himself as a 'drunk Forest Gump' onstage, Bert has gathered a significant fanbase and growing interest in his personal life.

Is Van Wilder based on a real person?

National Lampoon's Van Wilder is a comedy about a popular student on campus who meets a beautiful journalist who makes him realise he is scared to graduate and face what lies ahead. It is reported that the film is based on Bert Kreischer's past life experiences.

Is The Machine movie based on a true story?

The Machine is an action comedy about a man whose drunken college past catches up with him 20 years later when he is kidnapped by those he had previously wronged all those years ago.

According to Collide, the story is loosely based on Bert's college trip to Russia and his adventure with Russian gangsters, but the plot is dramatised and embellished. However, it was reported that Bert had robbed a train at the request of the gangsters he encountered.

Bert Kreischer’s family

The comedian is married to LeeAnn Kreischer. Bert Kreischer’s wife is an actress, producer, and editor best known for Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023), Shane Torres: The Blue Eyed Mexican (2023) and The Machine (2023).

The couple share two daughters, Georgia and Ila Kreischer.

What does Bert Kreischer's father do?

Bert Kreischer's parents are Gege and Al Kreischer. According to online reports, Bert Kreischer’s dad was a real-estate attorney, and his mother worked in early childhood development.

Social media profiles

Georgia Kreischer’s Instagram does not exist, nor does Ila Kreischer’s Instagram. However, you can find their mom, LeeAnn, on Instagram under @leeannkreischer, with 242K followers as of January 28, 2024. Their father, Bert Kreischer's Instagram page, @bertkreischer, has 3.3 million followers as of January 28, 2024.

Georgia Kreischer may have a famous father but prefers a more lowkey life. The family are close-knit, as seen through her parents' social media pages, where they showcase their daily life and family milestones.

