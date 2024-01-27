How old is Trey Makai? TikTok star's age, family and siblings

Trey Makai is a name that often comes up when discussing the new wave of young celebrities making a name for themselves online. The content creator became famous through dancing and content creation, but who is Trey Makai?

Trey Makai at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman’ at The Orpheum Theatre in 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Trey Makai started gathering a constantly growing fanbase online by posting choreographed dances on his social media. Trey's social media blew up, and he is now one of the most recognised figures on TikTok.

Trey Makai's profile summary

Full name Trey Makai Date of birth August 21, 2008 Age 15 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Current nationality American Gender Male Height Between 148 cm and 155 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jen Lugo, father’s name unknown Profession Social media personality and dancer Social media profiles Instagram TikTok YouTube X (Twitter)

Hollywire interviewed Trey Makai on October 28, 2022, where he discussed his significant fame at a young age, among other things. When questioned how it felt to have millions of followers at 14, Trey expressed that it felt the same as before, except he was much busier. Trey also said the best part of fame was meeting more kids like himself who understand the pressures of fame.

Trey Makai's biography

Once the young internet personality became an overnight sensation, all eyes were on Trey's life on-screen and behind the scenes. What do we know about the endearing rising star's personal life?

How old is Trey from TikTok?

Trey Makai’s birthday is on August 21, 2008, making Trey Makai’s age 15 at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Leo, and he will be 16 on August 21, 2024.

Trey Makai rose to fame by making choreographed dancing videos on TikTok. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Trey Makai?

As a growing teenager, Trey Makai’s height is constantly changing. His height is reported as anywhere between 148 cm and 155 cm at the time of writing.

Where does Trey Makai live?

The media star was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. He still resides there as of 2024.

What does Trey Makai do for a living?

The online sensation has made a living through his social media presence as an influencer and content creator. Trey Makai’s career extends into music, and his songs can be found on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, or his YouTube account.

Trey Makai’s TikTok career made him an overnight celebrity. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Trey Makai’s relationships

Although still a teenager, Trey's love life and family relationships have been of public interest since he was thrust into the spotlight in his early teens. Here is what we know of his family and love life.

Is Trey Makai single?

Chelsea Lascher is a fellow social media creator who is rumoured to be romantically linked to Trey Makai. In a video posted to Chelsea's YouTube channel on July 22, 2023, it was revealed that Chelsea Lascher’s crush was Trey Makai. However, there were further speculations regarding their relationship status.

Despite online rumours, it is not believed they are a couple, and Trey is reportedly single as of 2024.

Trey Makai’s family

Trey Makai’s siblings include a brother and a sister. Trey Makai’s sister is named Ellie, and his brother's name is Riley. Ellie and Riley also have a growing online presence, with Ellie having the same handle, @itsellie.belle, on TikTok and Instagram,

Riley can be found on Instagram under @rileyagarcia1001, but he keeps a low profile compared to his siblings.

Trey's mother, Jen Lugo, owns and formulates for Verefina, a skincare and wellness product company. Jen has various social media pages where she posts about her children and daily life. Although it is not known who Trey's father is, he is reported to be a businessman.

Does Trey Makai have Instagram?

As of January 26, 2024, Trey has an Instagram page with 734K followers. Trey Makai’s TikTok account has 4 million followers, with his X (Twitter) account having 3,833 followers and YouTube having 1.04 million subscribers.

Trey Makai is a newcomer to the entertainment industry, but he already has millions of fans on his social media platforms and a growing music career. Keep an eye on his social media for updates on his busy life and new music.

READ ALSO: Meet Karen Houghton, Kris Jenner's sister: Do they still keep in touch?

Briefly.co.za wrote about Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, a lesser-known family member who took a different path from the famous family. Are the sisters close?

Read on for more on whether the siblings still keep in touch and what else to know about Karen's life.

Source: Briefly News