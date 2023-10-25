Eminem's brother, Nathan Kane Samara: What does he do for a living?

Iconic rapper Eminem is transparent about his rocky family life, often being the main focus of various songs of his. Have his siblings gone into music themselves, and what kind of relationship do they have? And who is Nate, Eminem's half-brother? Keep reading for what we know about Nathan Kane Samara.

Nathan is related to world-famous rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known professionally as Eminem. Photo: @nathankanemathers on Instagram (modified by author)

Eminem is known for his strained family ties, but his relationship with his siblings, including Nathan, remains less publicly known. We do know that based on prior statements made, Nate holds a lot of respect for his famous brother.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nathan Kane Samara-Mathers Nickname ‘Nate’ Date of birth February 3, 1986 Age 37 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Kansas City, Missouri, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Chesterfield, Michigan, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Ashley Mae Mathers (2018) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 168 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Parents Fred Samara Jr. and Debbie Nelson Children Three children (two sons and a daughter) Profession DJ, entrepreneur, and actor Native language English Net worth $1 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

During an interview on Hailie Jade‘s podcast in early 2023, Nate reflected on growing up with a famous sibling and his views on Marshall. Of Eminem, Nate said: 'He was the best role model I could have had to help me be the dad that I am today.'

Is Nate Eminem's brother?

Marshall Mathers has three siblings. Eminem’s siblings include Nathan Samara-Mathers, Michael Mathers, and Sarah Mathers.

Details of Nathan Kane Samara and Eminem's relationship are unclear, as Marshall has not publicly discussed his siblings. Not much is known about Eminem’s brother, Michael, as he is also not in the limelight.

Due to their similar rap style and look, some members of the public wonder whether Christian rapper NF or Eminem are related. NF, whose real name is Nathan John Feuerstein, is unrelated to Eminem.

How old is Nathan Kane Samara?

Eminem's brother, Nathan Kane Samara (age 37 years old in 2023) was born on February 3, 1986. He is 14 years younger than his famous sibling, Marshall Mathers.

Nathan has been married to Ashley Mae Mathers since 2018. Photo: @nathankanemathers on Instagram (modified by author)

Nathan Kane Samara’s parents

Nathan Kane Samara’s mother is Debbie Nelson, who changed back to her maiden name from Debbie Mathers Briggs. Debbie reverted to her maiden name after she became known through her son Marshall Bruce Mathers III's music, best known as Eminem.

Debbie and her rapper son are known to have a strained relationship. Despite this, she has shown public support for her son from time to time and congratulated him on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in late 2022.

Nathan Kane Samara’s father is Fred Samara Jr., and no further information is known on his father besides his name.

Nathan Kane Samara has three kids. Photo: @nathankanemathers on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Eminem's brother Nate do for a living?

According to his Instagram bio, Nathan Kane Samara’s job includes being a DJ, entrepreneur, and actor. Nathan Mathers’ songs can be live-streamed through various streaming platforms.

He has also been a part of various hit productions. Nathan Kane Samara’s movies include Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge (2020, Eminem Feat. Dido: Stan (2000), and Swifty McVay: Scariest Thing (2018).

Nathan Kane Samara’s net worth

Nate's most widely reported net worth is $1 million. In comparison, Eminem's net worth is between $230 million and $250 million.

Nathan Kane Samara’s profiles

Eminem’s brother, Nathan, has an Instagram page with 86K followers as of October 18, 2023. His X (Twitter) page has 16.7K followers as of October 18, 2023.

Nathan Kane Samara has grown up being closely associated with a worldwide celebrity, already bringing some fame into his life. His career outside his family name has shown that he is working to establish his own name, separate from his famous brother.

