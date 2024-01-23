Abigail Shapiro: Who is Ben Shapiro's sister? Bio, age, career and more

American columnist and conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro often makes headlines for his contentious views. However, he is not the only one in his family to receive much social media attention. Abigail Shapiro, popularly known as Classically Abby, is a YouTuber and social media influencer who, like her older brother, has been subjected to anti-Semitic internet trolling for her conservative views.

On her YouTube channel, Classically Abby frequently encourages women to reject the modern narrative of womanhood and embrace traditional femininity. This has made her a target for those who disagree with her take on transgenderism, feminism, marriage and motherhood.

The celebrity sibling gained notoriety for challenging liberal media and taking jabs at high-profile celebrities. Discover her personal facts before we delve into intriguing details about her.

Abigail Shapiro’s profile summary and bio

Full name Abigail Shapiro Nickname Classically Abby Other names Abby Roth, Abby Shapiro Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1992 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Nebraska, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Alma mater Manhattan School of Music, The University of Southern California Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jacob Roth Children 2 Parents David and Beverly Shapiro Siblings Ben Shapiro Profession Opera singer, actress, entrepreneur, YouTuber, podcaster, social media influencer Net worth $3–4 million Famous for Being Ben Shapiro’s sister Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube

How old is Abigail Shapiro?

Abigail Shapiro (aged 32 as of 2024) was born on 8 November 1992 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Regarding her education, Abby attended the prestigious Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California (USC), where she graduated with a degree in Music and Vocal Performance. The celebrity sister later proceeded to the Manhattan School of Music to pursue a Master’s in Opera Performance.

Who are Abigail Shapiro’s parents?

The YouTube star comes from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Her mother, Beverly, has reportedly worked as a TV company executive for over three decades.

On the other hand, Abigail’s dad, David, is a talented pianist, producer, director and writer. Some of his projects include Keep the River on Your Right: A Modern Cannibal Tale (2000), Finishing Heaven (2008) and Missing People (2015). Growing up in such a family nurtured Abby’s artistic talents.

Are Ben and Abby Shapiro related?

Abby Shapiro is Ben’s younger and only sibling. A renowned lawyer and author, Ben serves as an editor for The Daily Wire, which he co-founded in 2015.

In addition, he writes columns for Ami Magazine and Newsweek. Benjamin is also the host of The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily political podcast and live radio show.

Despite their 10-year age gap, Ben and Abby reportedly share a close sibling bond. The latter has always stood by her brother’s side to defend his conservative stance amid online trolls.

Abigail Shapiro’s height

Abby stands 5 feet 7 inches (170) centimetres tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Shapiro features dark brown hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Is Abigail Shapiro married?

Abigail Shapiro’s husband, Jacob Roth, is a reputed attorney. After a mutual friend introduced them, the duo’s love story began in 2017.

After dating for about a year, they exchanged nuptials on 27 May 2018 in a traditional Jewish wedding. Abby and Roth welcomed their first child, a son, on 19 March 2023. Their second son was born on 3 December 2023.

What does Abigail Shapiro do for a living?

According to her substack page, Abigail describes herself as a wife, mother, opera singer, entrepreneur and YouTuber. As an opera singer, she has been praised for her melodic performances. Below are some of her vocal credits:

Performances

MSM’s Opera Theatre

USC Thornton Opera Productions

Chamber Opera of USC

Summer programs

Opera Maine

Prestigious Aspen Music Festival

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Manhattan Summer Voice Festival

International Vocal Arts Institute

Opera appearances

Ottavia (L'incoronazione di Poppea)

Thisbe (Isouard's Cendrillon)

Lucy (The Telephone)

Mrs Gobineau (The Medium) Second Spirit (Die Zauberflote)

Madame de Tourvel (The Dangerous Liaisons)

The Rooster/Vixen Cover (The Cunning Little Vixen)

Monica (The Medium)

Dido (Dido and Aeneas)

Vitellia (La Clemenza di Tito)

Besides being a singer, Abby’s YouTube channel has garnered a lot of followers since she created it in 2020. She uses the platform to be a vocal advocate for a unique and feminine-focused brand of conservatism.

The discussions are centred on women’s appearance, demeanour and character. One of the core themes of Shapiro’s message is a critique of modern feminism, which she argues is not contrary to her view of what a woman should reflect.

Rather than championing women forging their paths independent of men, she emphasizes the importance of marriage and motherhood for women. While Abigail distances herself from the label of "tradwife" through her motto, "Let's Be Classic," Abby's self-proclaimed opposition to modern feminism indisputably puts her alongside other tradwives.

Abigail Shapiro’s controversies

Abby courted controversy after comparing Nancy Reagan, the wife of President Ronald Reagan, with the Queen of Pop, Madonna. Nonetheless, this was only half the hailstorm compared to what she received after attacking Taylor Swift.

The YouTuber criticized the talented singer for acting as a victim or social justice warrior. Suffice it to say, the reaction from Taylor’s fans was fast and furious.

How much is Abigail Shapiro’s net worth?

The California native had an alleged net worth of $3-4 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her career as an opera singer and social media influencer.

Abigail Shapiro uses her experience as a wife, mother and self-taught makeup artist to create feminine content with a classic twist on various social media platforms. However, she has received criticism from people who disagree with her conservative life approach.

