Kelsey Williams’ biography: All about Joc Pederson’s wife

Kelsey Williams is a former American volleyball player and celebrity spouse best known as Joc Pederson’s wife. Pederson, a professional baseball outfielder, is a two-time World Series Champion and an All Star. He currently plays for the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball (MLB). The duo married in 2018 and continues to enjoy marital bliss.

Williams gives good meaning to the famous phrase, "Behind every successful man is a woman." Her unwavering support for her husband's sporting career is unmatched. However, beyond her marriage to Joc, there are juicy details to uncover about the celebrity wife.

Kelsey Williams’ profile summary and bio

Full name Kelsey Williams Nickname Kelsey Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1993 Age 30 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Current residence Studio City, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Amador Valley High School, Duke University Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Joc Pederson Children 3 Parents Jeff and Melissa Williams Siblings Avery and Marin Williams Famous for Being a celebrity wife Profession Former volleyball player and coach Net worth $3 million

How old is Kelsey Williams?

Kelsey Williams (aged 30 as of 2023) was born on 22 June 1993 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is one of the three daughters born to Jeff and Melissa Williams. Kelsey’s sisters are Avery and Marin Williams.

Williams attended Amador Valley High School, where she was the volleyball team captain. She later proceeded to Duke University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

Kelsey Williams’ height

The celebrity spouse stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches. Kelsey features dark brown hair and eyes.

Kelsey Williams’ profiles

The North Carolina native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Who is Joc Pederson?

The Dodgers drafted Pederson in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB draft. After the 2013 World Baseball Classic, Baseball America ranked him as the Dodgers’ top prospect. In 2014, Joc was named the Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player.

He became the first Dodger to hit at least 25 home runs in his two first seasons, with 25 in 2016. In 2020, the sportsman signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs but was traded mid-season to the Atlanta Braves.

This made him the ninth player in Major League history to win back-to-back World Series with different teams. In 2023, he played for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic in Miami.

Joc Pederson’s age

Joc Pederson (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 21 April 1992 in Palo Alto, California. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Joc’s father, Stu Pederson, is a former MLB player, while his mother, Shelly, was an athletic trainer in college.

Is Joc Pederson still married?

Joc Pederson and Kelsey Williams dated for a long time before exchanging nuptials in 2018. Interestingly, Kelsey Williams’ dad officiated the pair’s wedding.

In October 2018, their daughter, Poppy Jett, was born during the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Dodgers.

The duo’s son was born in 2020, a month before the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. In October 2022, they welcomed their third son.

How much is Joc Pederson’s net worth?

According to Married Biography, Joc has an estimated net worth of $25 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career, where he bags approximately $4.5 million in the MLB season.

Kelsey Williams gained notoriety after her marriage to renowned sportsman Joc Pederson. The couple lives in Studio City, California, with their three children.

