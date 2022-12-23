Jaythan Bosch’s age, family, college, NBA draft, height, profiles, net worth

Jaythan Bosch is a familiar name in the sports industry. He rose to prominence after competing against Julian Newman, a renowned basketball player, at the 2017 NEO Youth Elite. With his step-back threes, swiftness, wicked crossovers, and agility, Bosch cemented his place as a professional basketballer. Because he is now a household name in sports, his personal life is subject to public scrutiny. This explains the many searches of "What is Jaythan Bosch's age?"

Bosch is a white American with both national and racial origins. He attended Downey Christian School and Daytona State University.

In 2018, one year after the NEO Camp tournament, the famous basketball sensation returned to Garfield to test his abilities against some of the country's best players. Like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry, Jaythan desires to be the best basketball player ever. Here is a glimpse of his exciting biography.

Jaythan Bosch's profile summary

Jaythan Bosch's biography

Born on April 6, 2003, the basketball player is 19 years old as of 2022. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire. Bosch is a white American with both national and racial origins.

Born on April 6, 2003, Jaythan Bosch is 19 years old as of 2022. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He attended Downey Christian School and Daytona State University. Unfortunately, information about his parents and siblings has yet to be disclosed to the public.

Jaythan Bosch's height

Bosch weighs 175 pounds and stands 6 feet 1 inch tall as of 2022. As a professional basketballer, he spends hours practising and analyzing the potential of his opponents. With this, he can identify their weaknesses and use that as a winning point during a tournament.

What high school did Jaythan Bosch go to?

Jaythan attended Central High School of Manchester, New Hampshire, for his high school education. He is class of 2020. Later on, he played for Downey Christian School.

After finishing his high school education, the talented basketball player enrolled at Daytona State College.

Jaythan Bosch's college

After finishing his high school education, the talented basketball player enrolled at Daytona State College. He is currently studying there and is rumoured to be an excellent student.

Who was the kid that guarded Julian Newman?

At the 2017 Neo Camp, Bosch guarded Julian Newman, which made him an instant superstar. He gave the help-side defender a crossover that left him rolling and continued to finish him off with the jumper. With a last-second shot, the crowd stormed the court as if it had just won the NCAA championship. He became famous from that time on.

Jaythan Bosch's team

The youthful athlete gained immense popularity after challenging Julian Newman to a basketball contest. He currently plays as a point and shooting guard for the CP25 basketball club. Jaythan is a talented star who was named the 102nd greatest basketball player.

Jaythan Bosch's NBA draft

The young basketballer's NBA draft is eligible in 2025. At this point and time, Bosch can play professionally in the NBA. His pre-draft team is Daytona State College.

Although Bosch's fans are curious to know how much he pockets, the young basketballer has kept this information under the carpet.

Jaythan Bosch's net worth

Although Bosch's fans are curious to know how much he pockets, the young basketballer has kept this information under the carpet. It is still being determined how much he earns from professional basketball, and the basketball sensation plans to sell basketball gear from the SilentKilla line.

Comparing Jaythan Bosch's age to his prowess on the basketball pitch leaves so many amused. At such a young age, he has sealed a sport for himself in the sports industry. Some people say he might be the best basketball player of his time.

